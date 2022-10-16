How to dress like a grown up with Shane Watson

Shane Watson look for one with a ribbed neck, make sure it’s slim fit but not tight

Occasionally in fashion, something ordinary gets an upgrade (bring trainers with you) or it stays the same, gets pushed to the front of the stage and becomes the only item at night that makes everything look better.

This fall it’s the last one and the standard turtleneck or polo neck is key to giving your wardrobe a new boost and making you look like you walked off the Celine Fall/Winter catwalk (where it was an almost constant feature, worn under everything from trench coats to cropped jackets with sequins).

You probably have a few in a drawer. Otherwise, find one with a ribbed neck, make sure it’s slim-fit but not tight, and you’re in business. Frankly, it’s that simple. No catches.

This fall, the turtleneck or polo neck is the key to a wardrobe reboot. Celine blazer look is pictured here

And if you’re a polo-neck refuser, I have two words for you: neck cover; and two more, energy crisis – a high neck is, after all, the clothing equivalent of a draft strip. If you want to make a big-shouldered blazer Celine chic, wear a black turtleneck. If you want to wear a longer skirt and you’re not sure what to wear on top, the answer this fall is a sweater – preferably a relaxed, hip turtleneck sweater.

To make your old jeans look instantly chic, opt for a turtleneck sweater in black or cream or caramel, add a chunky gold link chain at collarbone height, then an edge-to-edge tweedy jacket.

How do you make a silky slant-cut skirt look wearable during the day? Roll neck. What do you do to make white jeans look fall cool? Rollneck in cream, caramel or navy.

And if you want to keep wearing your favorite floral midi dress when it gets colder, pull on a dark turtleneck sweater underneath. (I’m obligated to tell you this is an option, although I personally won’t. There’s such a thing as being too covered up and, as far as I’m concerned, the roll neck under a dress is that thing.)

Gigi Hadid opts for a white turtleneck sweater with her tan and beige look. She finishes it with dark tones

But here’s the real point of a turtleneck sweater: It’s a sleek, chic undercut that gives you the confidence to try on clothes you might not otherwise try. That leather shirt that you think is too Devil Wears Prada for a civilian becomes as elegant as a bouclé jacket worn over a turtleneck.

The oversized blazer that will make you feel extravagant in Bugsy Malone looks flatteringly roomy with a neat black turtleneck underneath. A military-style jacket that might look a little fussy and a chic dress worn over a collared shirt, uniform is cleverly paired with a plain polo collar. And if you happened to have your eye on a leather skirt or cropped sequined jacket — my plan to spruce up pants and jeans for the next few months — a turtleneck pulls these flashier, more fashionable items into the easy and wearable category because a turtleneck sweater. kind of instantly calmer.

ROLL NECK: THE NEW RULES Get two: one lean and one relaxed.

Wear with a pleather shirt.

Try cream or caramel with black.

Wear a collarbone chain on top

It’s as simple as a T-shirt, but a lot more sophisticated and can be (almost) as smart as a little black dress.

There are three types of turtlenecks and each serves a different purpose in your wardrobe. There’s the slim, supportive turtleneck that’s likely to be black or off-white – that’s the foundation for wearing with tailoring. To do that, head over to Uniqlo and pick one of the ribbed styles (£29.90, uniqlo.com) or Cos, which has turtlenecks in many colors (£45, cos.com). Just make sure it’s not see-through or tight.

Arket does good lyocell/cotton blend turtlenecks (£25, arket.com) for those of us who can’t bear wool against our skin and I swear by Zara’s soft viscose styles (£22.99, zara.com). Don’t go for smooth plain cotton; as comfortable as it is, it washes out quickly and will look like you’re wearing your old ski top.

Next up is the more relaxed roll neck that you can drape over the waistbands of skirts and wide pants. Pull the neck up around your ears and push up the sleeves for extra front row fashion styling.

Try the M&S Collection merino turtleneck sweater in navy or black (£35, marksandspencer.com) or the oversized turtleneck sweater from Zara (£29.99) or Uniqlo for the most affordable cashmere (£109.90).

Finally, there is the polo collar for puppies which is thicker and more luxurious and designed to show off on weekends. An M&S Autograph cashmere turtleneck (£95), slightly larger than your relaxed sweater, will keep you warm as toast and make you feel like you’re one of those women spending January in the Caribbean.