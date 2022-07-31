How to double the clothes in your wardrobe: Mum reveals simple hack to turn dresses into skirts

A mom of two shared a simple hack to maximize the clothes in your wardrobe by doubling the number of ways to wear dresses.

Melbourne mom Chantel Mila shared a video with her 939,000 TikTok followers that has since been viewed more than 66,000 times.

In the clip, she transforms a gold slip dress into a skirt by tying a belt around her waist and tucking it in seamlessly.

Chantel paired the new look with a black one-shoulder top and gently tucked the dress and straps over the belt.

The outfit looked seamless and could be dressed up with heels and a blazer or dressed with sneakers.

The clever trick would be ideal for those who like to wear staples multiple times in different ways, but would work best with thin summer dresses.

In the comments, other TikTok users complimented Chantel and called the idea “great.”

“So smart!!” one person wrote, another added: ‘I don’t think you just top it off, this is much better.’

And this isn’t the first time Chantel has revealed clever fashion hacks.

Earlier this month, she posted another video showing the correct way to tie a coat, showing that many Australians are doing it wrong.

The clip shows her wearing a black wrap jacket and jeans and saying it’s wrong to close the jacket and tie it in a simple knot – it looks much more chic doing a simple loop .

Chantel wraps the black belt around her hand several times, creating a small loop before pulling the belt through – allowing her to tighten much more at the waist.

Chantel then shows off the chic wrapped coat, which looks effortlessly stylish.

“Make any outfit look effortlessly chic with this simple fold,” she wrote.

Hundreds of people commented on the video praising Chantel for the easy hack.

“Okay, but this actually looks so much better,” said one.