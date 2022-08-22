How to Detect, Remove and Prevent Mould in the Air Ducts?

The air ducts circulating the air in the entire house can become infected with mould. This colourful fungus is risky for everyone’s health and the HVAC system. Mould spores look for favourable factors such as moisture and darkness. They grow soon after receiving the perfect conditions and become hazardous within a few days. To keep the air ducts mould-free, you must know a few things about this fungus. Here is a guide that would help you in detecting and controlling the mould.

How to Detect the Mould in the Ducts?

It is not very difficult to recognise the mould air ducts. And, it is also imperative to book a duct cleaning Melbourne service soon after noticing the signs of mould infestation. The surface gets covered with green, white or black spots when mould is present in the system.

During the heating and cooling process, the air will throw some mould particles into the air as well. This contamination of the air would result in an increase in allergies. Sneezing, watery eyes, coughing, runny nose and itchy eyes are some common mould allergy symptoms that you will notice when moulded air ducts perform air circulation in a house or office.

Lastly, the musty smell coming from the ducts indicates the presence of mould in them. If you have noticed these signs in your ducts, immediately hire the cleaning experts because mould spreads and damages the ducts rapidly.

How Experts Remove Moulds?

Mould is gross and causes allergies when handle improperly. This is the reason why trained professionals must be hired for this work. The experts know the right techniques that help them in removing the mould easily.

Firstly, the experts check the condition of the air ducts and find out the severity of the mould infestation. Professionals check the leakages and try to understand the sources of moisture in the air duct. They have moisture level checking gadgets that help in the mould controlling process. The duct repair Melbourne professional also fixes the damage done by the mould simultaneously.

Next, the mould is destroyed with help of anti-fungal solvents. Advanced vacuum cleaners and machines are used to scrape out and remove the mould debris from the ducts. Apart from air ducts, other parts of the HVAC system are also cleaned to prevent the spread of mould in near future.

After completing these steps, professionals spray sanitisers and deodorants to prevent the further growth of germs and odours. Overall, your ducts become healthy again after receiving a maintenance session from the experts.

How to Prevent Mould in the Air Ducts?

Now, you know that duct cleaners can eradicate mould with their modern procedure. But, it is impossible to get prevent mould without following some steps.

It is necessary to eliminate the sources of moisture in the ducts. You can ask duct repair specialists to repair the structural issues and water leakages. The ducts should never suffer from standing water.

You can purchase a dehumidifier to keep the water vapour content in control. Ideally, the humidity level should be less than 50%. You will see a significant improvement in the functioning of the HVAC system after installing a dehumidifier in your rooms.

The filters in the HVAC system should be changed after every few years. This step helps in keeping the mould problem at bay.

Wrapping Up!

Mouldy air ducts put lots of pressure on the HVAC system. The mould blocks the pathway of clean air and makes it unsuitable for health. Regular duct cleaning and repair not only help in the removal of mould but also improve the health of the people and the quality of the air.