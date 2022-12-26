How to create an investment plan

do you invest? The fact that you are reading This Is Money greatly increases the chances that you will.

What is less likely is that you have an investment plan.

And by that I mean a clearly defined plan of what you are investing for and how you plan to do it.

Do you know where you are going? An investment plan increases your chances of success

I admit I don’t have one either.

My investment plan is more of a vague investment idea, revolving around getting rich, creating a decent pension, and having some money to support my children.

Around that floats a bubble of aspiration to achieve financial independence: the concept of having enough accumulated wealth that you don’t have to work.

My version of that involves, hopefully, having a choice in my fifties of whether I want to work as a full-time employee or whether I’d rather move to the mountains and snowboard.

Yet I have never sat down and written a plan, however brief or vague, on how to achieve those things.

That means it’s much less likely to.

A life of fairly steady investments and keeping the maximum amount matched in pensions from work will probably help me get richer and build a retirement fund.

However, unless I’m very lucky, it’s unlikely to be enough to provide that lifestyle option of financial independence in my fifties once my daughters are grown.

That’s why I need an investment plan, and why all of us who invest should have one that goes beyond ‘just do it’.

In his book The DIY Investor, Andy Bell offers one of the most incisive comments on why this is so.

He writes: ‘Saying ‘I’ll save as much as I can’ is certainly better than doing nothing, but it’s like taking a drive without having decided on your final destination. You’ll have a much better chance of getting where you want to be if you know where you’re going from the start.’

So why don’t more of us have an investment plan? Probably because we are busy and creating one sounds slow, complicated and boring.

However, it need not be. I think it should be possible to do it in less than an hour and I’ve collected some tips from some people who know what they’re talking about here.

Know what you want to invest

The question of what you are investing for is an important one to answer when creating your investment plan.

If you have a clear goal in mind this is much easier. The problem is that many of us don’t. Instead, we have some ideas of things we’d like to do, most likely including increasing our wealth.

As Andy Bell points out in the quote above, that’s not enough. What you need to do is further define these goals.

So, if you want to pay off your mortgage early, give yourself a date, or if you want financial freedom at a certain time, decide when that will be and how much you think you’ll need, or if you just want a better return, define what that would look like, for example, inflation plus 3 percent per year.

Similarly, if you’re investing for retirement or to increase your income, look at how much you want that income to be and be realistic about the number.

Calculate how much you have to invest

Again, “as much as possible” isn’t really the best answer here.

If you don’t figure out how much that is each month or year, and how that fits into the rest of your finances, whether it’s everyday life, savings, home, or debt, then you’re not setting yourself up correctly.

This is the part that requires a bit of work as you will need to take a look at your household finances and budget.

The fastest way to do this is to print your bank statement and see what comes in each month and what regular expenses go out. The obviously monthly ones are the mortgage or rent, bills, travel or car expenses, council tax, insurance, childcare, and whatever else you have to spend on. Highlight all of this.

Then go through and check how much your monthly grocery bill is and highlight it. I’ve done this and it’s easier than it sounds as often payments will be made to the same or few stores and you can detect weekly purchases from this.

Next, look at your discretionary spending on outings and leisure, highlight it too, choosing the expenses that you think you make each month. Don’t skimp too much on this, life is there to be enjoyed, leave enough money to do it.

Add all of those regular expenses together and compare them to your income and you’ll have an idea of ​​what’s coming in and going out. Also take into account the money needed to save for vacations and other annual expenses.

You should now know roughly how much you have available to invest and where you could find more by cutting back on spending.

Calculate your monthly expenses from the mortgage to childcare and grocery shopping.

Consider how much risk you are willing to take

Risk is a difficult concept to understand when investing. However, in reality, we take and calculate risks all the time and are therefore capable of weighing them.

Being totally risk averse is not a good thing. You would never learn anything new without taking risks, and sometimes you find it worth doing to achieve your goal, whether it’s getting a new job, visiting a new place, or riding a bike.

However, some people are more comfortable taking more risks than others. And some people can afford to, thanks to failure having less of an impact on them, or other options they can turn to.

Examples of this are that you may have a steady job with a good salary, lots of equity in your home, or a lifetime of income ahead of you.

Risk needs to be considered along with your time horizon: the more time you have to get to a set point, the less risk you have to take to get there, similarly, if you’re running too fast towards a given goal, you may be taking too much risk. and be in danger of crashing.

You need to find out where you stand and reflect on your own behavior and risk appetite.

In its guide to getting an investment plan, Vanguard says: ‘Different types of investments fall along this risk-reward spectrum. No matter what your goal is, you can find investments that could help you reach your goal without taking unnecessary risk.’

Create your investment strategy

Crafting your strategy involves combining what you want, how much you have, and the risk you’re willing to take to come up with a coherent plan.

Even if you’ve done the legwork on the other parts of the investment plan, this is probably where you’ll get off the ground.

This is because here it would be very easy to get bogged down in the ‘what am I actually going to invest in’ planning element.

However, that is not what you are doing here. Part of the Simple Investment Plan, this strategy is all about determining how you’ll use the money you have to get where you want to be, taking as little risk as possible.

You can leave the selection of individual funds, mutual funds, stocks or ETFs for another day.

This is the part where you think about whether you will invest a lump sum or regularly, or a combination of both.

You need to consider how often your regular trades will be, and how you will automate this as much as possible, to avoid failing by doing them yourself.

Your strategy should include an idea of ​​whether you will continue to invest during market dips and some reading on why this might be a good idea.

There is an alternative route, but it involves devising a system for deciding when to enter or exit and perfecting market timing, something investors find very difficult to get right, with behavioral studies showing that we tend to sell low and buy high.

The strategy should also include a consideration of asset allocation and how much you need to hold in safer, lower-risk assets, such as cash or bonds, versus what you hold in riskier but potentially higher-reward assets, such as stocks.

You need to give some thought to active or passive investing here and if you choose one or a combination of both, you should also think about investing tax-friendly in an Isa or Sipp, and which may be better for different amounts of money.

You also need to give some thought to investment costs (something that, unlike performance, you can control) and where you invest. Read our guide to the best DIY investment platforms to get some ideas.

Make sure your strategy suits you; otherwise, you probably won’t stick with it.

in his book best investment writingMeb Faber includes a piece by investor Todd Tresidder, Five essential due diligence questions before making any investment.

He writes: ‘Investing success is a lifelong process, and humans are not robots. The only way you’ll stay on track long enough to succeed is when your investment strategy matches your interests, skills, goals, and resources, thus providing emotional satisfaction.

‘There are many ways to make money investing, but I recommend that you find one or two that work for you and don’t get distracted by the others. You have to stay the course for the long haul until you succeed.’

Whats Next?

Once you’ve written all this down on a piece of paper, you can start thinking about the actual investments that will get you there.

That’s a topic for another article, and one we cover regularly in our to invest Y DIY investment channels, but with your investment plan outlined, even if it’s not very detailed, you’ll have a better idea of ​​how to determine if those investments are a good fit for you.

I would also recommend doing some more reading. Some good well written and simple investment books with a UK focus are:

Andy Bell, the DIY investor

Mark Dampier, Effective Investment

Lars Kroijer, investment demystified (A good read for passive investing)

You should also read some of the more thoughtful investment websites, one of my personal favorites is the monevador Blog.

Some other This is Money resources that you may find useful are our investment show videos, our free How to be a successful investor guide and weekly This is Money podcast.