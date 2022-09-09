You won’t get very far in the world of Apple products and services without an Apple ID. You need an Apple ID to make purchases in the App Store or iTunes Music Store. The Apple ID links all your Apple products, keeps your information in sync and allows you to enjoy the apps and services you paid for on all your devices. An Apple ID also provides a level of security and can be used to implement activation lock if your Apple device is stolen.

Fortunately, it’s easy to set up an Apple ID and it’s free. In this article, we’ll show you how to create an Apple ID.

For more advice on Apple ID account management, see Change an Apple ID and Use an Apple ID account.

There’s no requirement to have an Apple product to associate the ID with, so anyone can create an account in preparation for purchase — or even if you’re just a curious Windows or Linux user. A free unlinked account provides limited access to iCloud so you can use the online versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and you get 1GB of free iCloud storage to boot. However, aside from accessing this storage space from the aforementioned web-based apps, you can’t access it any other way — for example, through the iCloud Windows for Windows app — unless you first associate the Apple ID with a Mac or iOS device by going there. sign in.

Create a new Apple ID

1. Go to Apple’s website How to create an Apple ID 6 Apple You can sign up for an Apple ID by going to Apple’s ID section of the website here and clicking Create Your Apple ID. 2. Enter your details and an email address to verify the account How to create an Apple ID 7 Apple In addition to the name and country, you must also add your date of birth, as this determines the services available for the account. There is an age limit: children under 13 cannot create an Apple ID (at least not in some regions). If you need to create an Apple ID for a child, we explain how to do that in a separate article, we also discuss it here: How to set up an iPhone or iPad for a child. In the box where it currently says: name@example.com, you’ll need to add a valid email address that will be used as your Apple ID – which of course complicates things if you don’t already have an email address. The address you use is the username for your new Apple ID – you’ll need to enter that address and password you choose every time you want to sign in with your Apple ID. It’s kind of perverse: this email can’t be for an existing email account provided by Apple, nor can it be an address previously used for an Apple ID. Also remember that this has to be an email you have access to for too long – so not a business email address if you could change jobs. Don’t be tempted to give false details here as a confirmation email will be sent to the address and you’ll need to click the link in it before your Apple ID is opened for business. You must also enter a mobile number to associate with the account. This email address and phone number are used as part of the two-factor authentication that keeps the account safe. After you have added all this information, you have to type the characters in the picture to prove that you are not a robot. Then click Continue. And it gets even more complicated: later in the application form, you’ll need to enter a second, different email address for rescue purposes, such as resetting your password. This address will be used very rarely and this time the address can already be used for an Apple ID. For example, you can provide your spouse’s email address, although again there is a requirement to confirm by clicking a link in an email sent to that address. 3. Verify your Apple ID using the email and phone number you provided How to create an Apple ID 8 Apple You now need to check the email address you used above to get the verification code. Enter that. Then you also need to verify the phone number you entered. Enter the code provided.

Now you have your new Apple ID. If you need access to your Apple ID account, for example to add payment information, you can do so through Apple’s website. Read: Set up an Apple ID without a payment method.

Once you’ve set up the Apple ID, you may want to add it to a Family Sharing account, which allows you to share certain services, such as access to Apple TV+ or Apple Music. Read Using Family Sharing for more information. Family Sharing also allows you to set screen time limits for young people who own Apple devices.

Now just don’t forget your Apple ID password – it can be very difficult to reset your Apple ID if you forget the password.

One more thing to note: if you’re going to pass on or sell an old device, make sure to remove the Apple ID first. Or the next person is looking for How to Remove a Previous Owner’s Apple ID from a Used iPhone.

How to secure your Apple ID

When you set up the Apple ID, you also set up two-step verification (also known as two-factor authentication or TFA).

If you do this, you won’t be able to use your Apple ID for purchases on a new device or Mac, or for iCloud login, or make changes to your account information without entering a one-time code that Apple sends you. The code is usually not required in other circumstances and on Apple hardware where you have already confirmed your information.

You can choose to text the code to your mobile phone (not necessarily an iPhone), or send it to one of your iOS devices. You also get a failsafe recovery key that can be entered if two-step verification is not possible, such as if you changed mobile numbers or sold the iOS device.

The idea behind two-step verification is that while a hacker might be able to get details of your Apple ID and password from somewhere — perhaps a Trojan virus or a fake website — it’s unlikely they’ll also gain physical access to your phone or iOS device in order to get the authentication code. receive. Without it, they can’t do anything important.

To set up or change your two-step verification, go to the Apple ID website here, but this time click Account Security and sign in when prompted.

You may want to delete or change the phone number associated with your Apple ID account. You can also add another trusted mobile number here to unlock your account if you don’t have access to the mobile number you used to set up – but you’ll still need to verify the change with the original phone number.

Then click the Password and Security link on the left and answer the security questions to continue. Then click Get started under the heading Two-step verification.

How to create an Apple ID 9 Apple

We explain in a separate article how to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID and iCloud account.

Apple also offers the option to set up a Legacy Contact for your iCloud account so that someone can access your account and devices after you die. You may also be interested in how to unlock an iPhone, iPad, or Mac when its owner has passed away.

What to do if you think someone has hacked your Apple ID

If your Apple ID is locked or disabled, it’s possible that it’s been hacked, though that’s unlikely thanks to two-factor authentication. If you were the one who had the wrong password, we’ll explain the steps to follow to unlock an Apple ID that is individually locked or disabled.

If you think your account has been hacked, you need to change your password first. This is a simple task: you enter the email address associated with your Apple ID and Apple will send you an email that allows you to change the password.

You may also be concerned that your account has been hacked if you see a notification on a trusted device stating that someone has logged into your account, which gives a rough idea of ​​where the login occurred. Even if you’ve just tried logging in, it can be a concern if the location is miles away from where you live. Unfortunately, location alerts from Apple can be many miles away. Don’t worry if you know you just tried to login.