How to Create a Suspense Thriller: A Guide from Scott D Martin

Your heart is pounding against your rib cage, your fingers are wet, and you flip the page. The opponent is preparing a trap. You hope you can stop the hero from walking right into it, but you can’t. You’re vulnerable and completely at the whim of the author. You can flip to the next page. If you’ve ever felt this way while reading a novel, the author has done an excellent job of building tension. If you feel this way until the last page, the writer has done an excellent job keeping you there. That is not an easy task, as you will realize while attempting to create a suspense thriller. However, here are some pointers to get you started.

Recognizing the genre

To begin, you must grasp how the suspense genre differs from the mystery genre. These two genres are related. However, they are more like cousins than brothers and sisters. The essential distinction is one of perspective. Both genres use a catastrophic occurrence to captivate the reader and keep the plot moving. However, the storytelling method is quite different.

Assume the situation is the killing of the king. In a thriller, the king would die in the opening chapter, and the remainder of the book would center on the federal operatives tasked with locating and prosecuting the killer.

While some may believe suspense literature is difficult to master, it is important to note that the genre provides the writer with many liberties not available to mystery writers. Suspense authors can use many characters with different points of view. They can present the antagonist and his reasons to give the reader insight into his characteristics. It helps the writer to effectively juxtapose his enemy and protagonist. This is impossible for mystery authors. They can create stories with numerous protagonists’ points of view, but never the antagonists. To keep the mystery alive, they must purposefully keep the villain’s identity concealed.

Scott D Martin’s Phillywood

Scott D Martin rose to prominence for writing ‘’Phillywood’’, a suspense tale in Philadelphia, Westchester, New York City, Washington, and Boston. He also wrote ”Anthology”, a mixed-genre collection heavily accented to social sciences and urban studies. It opens with twenty-one pages of demographics about the Northeast and Middle Atlantic regions of the United States.

Phillywood is a thriller set in Philadelphia, Westchester, New York City, Washington, and Boston. At 20, Hoagland Barton (named after a hoagie) has authored a famous novel. The book ends up in the hands of literary pirates based in Philadelphia. Because the original manuscript was taken, he has no evidence, and the book was published in other nations that Hoagland is unfamiliar with. Aside from the manuscript mystery, Hoagland knows a string of ladies who don’t believe in genuine love, so he celebrates with his mother when the manuscript is returned and independently published.The picturesque highlights of this tour include Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston. But it’s not just the roads you trip down that will make readers feel like they’re right there with the main character; it’s also the descriptions, which are so precise at times that it feels like the real motions, hustle, and bustle of the city – even the odors – are popping off the pages. During the American bicentennial, a thrilling story unfolds. Hoagland is a man who enjoys both music and writing. He finds himself involved in everything from poverty to jobless to the force of true love that can both elate and crush the heart as he deals with a realistic yet chilly and scary narrative.

Martin created suspense through the way he portrayed the dark settings of Philadelphia, and the characterization fitted very well with the themes and setting of the novel. For example, Igla is the lady that comes to life within the pages regarding the amorous side of life. Her incredible (almost magical) nature offers words of wisdom, bewilderment, and, at times, suffering to Hoagland’s world.

Martin keeps his readers attentive throughout the novel. With each new day – with each new step along the suspenseful journey, Martin makes sure that Hoagland must face everything from street riots to the shades and realities of law enforcement, black history, and more; even the subject of women, as seen through Hoagland’s eyes, provides readers with a banquet of characters ranging from Igla to Andrea, a female who gave Hoagland more than his fair share of difficulty.

Conclusion

If the novel contains a terrific villain, it will also need a fantastic hero. While this is important in any novel, the suspense hero must be someone the reader believes in and cares about. When the hero is in danger, the writer must make the reader believe that person will survive.

The goal of suspense writing is to create a pressure cooker with no relief valve. It will help if you continue increasing the heat by utilizing numerous burners. If you use these strategies, your reader will never lose interest.