How to copy your Photos library from one Mac to another

The Photos library used in macOS behaves like a file when it is actually a package, a special macOS container to hold many objects together. This prevents us from accidentally deleting items from it, renaming files that should have a fixed name, or modifying documents that should not be touched. It also makes it easier to move the Photos library and similar libraries and app-associated file packs.

If you’re migrating from one Mac to another, or if you just want to move your Photos library from one to another, you can simply copy the file. On the new Mac, hold down the Option key while launching Photos and you can select the library you copied to. That’s the whole process.

It can be a little simpler or a little more complicated if you use iCloud Photos. With iCloud Photos, you can sync pictures and videos between your Mac and iCloud and from iCloud between your other devices. While iCloud always keeps the original resolution version of all media on its cloud servers, on each of your devices you can choose whether to store “optimized” media or full-resolution versions.

Photos lets you choose whether to download the original full-resolution images and video to your Mac or just thumbnails. IDG

With the optimized option, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS save thumbnail previews. If you try to access the image or video to view it at full size or resolution, your device will download the associated media from iCloud. Photos keeps the full-resolution cached version indefinitely and only deletes it when it needs to free up space because storage space is getting tight. Those deletions happen automatically, leaving the thumbnail in place.

If you want to copy or move your Photos library from one Mac to another with iCloud Photos turned on, you have two choices:

If you have optimized media enabled on your current Mac, you can just use the same iCloud account on your new Mac and set Photos to either optimized mode or full-resolution mode. Photos automatically performs all necessary downloads. This can take a while and consume a lot of internet bandwidth.

If you set Photos to save full-resolution downloads of all images on your current Mac, you can also enable Photos for iCloud syncing as in the previous point. But you can instead choose to copy your Photos library as if you weren’t using iCloud Photos at all.

That second option plus copy works because you have a full copy of all the images in your iCloud storage. It may be a better choice if you have a photo library with tens of gigabytes of images or more coupled with low-speed broadband (in the tens of megabits per second) or a monthly usage limit above which you’ll pay an overage fee or have your service pushed to a slower speed.

In that scenario, if you copy the Photos library and then enable iCloud Photos on the new Mac, it looks like Photos is still performing a sync operation. However, my analysis during testing is that it only performs a comparison rather than a full download or upload of images. Since the images are identical in iCloud and in the Photos library, they should all match instead of requiring huge throughput and bandwidth usage.

A complicating factor for both types of copying has to do with referenced media: these are included in Photos as links to images or videos stored elsewhere on the Mac using Photos. These are not synced via iCloud Photos, nor are they copied with an unsynced Photos library. Read this article about working with referenced media.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Jack.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve put together a list of the most frequently asked questions, along with answers and links to columns: read our super frequently asked questions to see if your question is there. If not, we are always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screenshots where appropriate and if you’d like to use your full name. Not every question is answered, we don’t answer email and we can’t provide direct advice to solve problems.

If your Photos library is too large for your Mac, you may want to move it to an external drive. Here’s how: How to move your Photos library to an external drive. Here’s how to save space by moving photos from a Mac to iCloud.