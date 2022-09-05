How To Cope With Si Joint Pain During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy can cause so many painful aches in your body that you just can’t! And among all those painful stuff, you may also get SI. Sacroiliac joint pain may be hard to diagnose at first, but it can be treated successfully. Here you will learn how to get rid of SI joint pain with a proper cure.

What is SI joint pain?

Your SI joint is a very strong structure of the joint and has thick ligaments that support it. It is very jagged such as the jigsaw puzzle. Due to these features, the SI joint is mostly very hard to get knocked out of its place. For most people not in their pregnancy, it takes a major fall or a serious accident to get things to a painful place here. But in pregnancy, things get different.

Why does the SI joint cause issues in pregnancy?

There are many reasons why you may be experiencing SI joint pain in pregnancy. It may start early in pregnancy while your belly grows. A huge reason for it is because of the fluctuations in hormones among pregnant women.

One of these hormones which are produced in pregnancy is known as relaxin. Just as its name sounds, it causes your connective tissue and ligaments around your pelvic area to soften and relax, which helps prepare your body for the baby’s arrival.

The gain of weight plays an important part for you in SI joint pain during pregnancy. While you gain weight, you will notice your feet going outward to have more base of support. This pregnancy waddle causes your hips and muscles around it to shorten and even become a lot less effective. These less effective muscles can also put more pressure on joints. These are the sacroiliac joint pain causes.

How to cope with SI joint pain?

1. First off, get enough help:

First, you must correct your alignment of the SI joint and ensure your lower back is moving well. For this, you will require some help. Your SI joint is complicated, and you can’t fix it alone. You can consult a physician and get a proper diagnosis done.

2. Fix your instability:

The major root cause of SI joint is instability. This means that your strength training is a compulsory thing during pregnancy. In pregnancy, your core, which consists of the pelvic floor, abdominals, back muscles, and diaphragm, gets compromised. It would be best if you focused on getting these muscles working as soon as possible.

Often there may be some asymmetries from one side of your body to the other. In pregnancy, the single side of your lats and the opposite butt cheek may get weak.

3. Wear support:

Back braces are perfect to be worn once you know you have SI joint pain during pregnancy. You will find the relief your body needs from all the weight it bears daily. You should have high quality back brace ready to be worn during your pregnancy days.

Also, take care of your body while you perform everyday tasks, such as you should sit down when you are taking your shoes off, don’t push objects using your legs, or don’t sit having legs crossed under your body.

These are some ways to cope with SI joint pain and not get Sacroiliac joint pain causes again. You can get high-quality back braces from WorldBrace.com, made of lightweight material to support your body. You will find the rest your body needs from all the weight it carries during pregnancy.