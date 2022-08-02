How to cook eggs in the microwave: Home cook shares ‘stove-free’ hack

An amateur home cook has revealed her ‘genius’ mess-free way to cook an egg without using the kitchen stove or frying pan.

Kasandra, who uses the username @akakasandra, posted a now viral TikTok video which has been viewed a whopping 7 million times.

In the short clip, she cracks open an egg on a paper plate and cooks it in the microwave for 50 seconds.

Ideal for lazy home cooks, the hack cooked the eggs perfectly and was placed between two breakfast muffins with bacon.

“I like it this way because it’s like a poached egg, no crunchy brown bits and a perfect pink top,” Kasandra wrote.

In the video, she starts by greasing the plate with oil, but butter works too, and then cracks an egg on top.

Then she places another paper plate over the egg to avoid mess and puts it in the microwave for 50 seconds.

‘And there’s your perfect egg,’ said Kasandra

For those who want hard-boiled eggs, she recommended cooking an extra 10 seconds or, if you prefer soft yolk, 10 seconds less.

In the comments, some praised the simple tactics, while others seemed confused.

“I thought microwaved eggs were bad?” one person asked, another added: ‘I’m calling the police rn (now).

But a third said, “No, but this is so smart for people who don’t have a stove.”

Others said the hack is perfect for people who live in college dorms and don’t feel like cooking.

Cooking eggs in the microwave is considered ‘safe’, but it’s important to always use microwave-safe containers and not overcook or overcook the eggs as they can explode.