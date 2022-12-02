How to color-code events on the Apple Calendar

When you first create entries in a digital calendar, it would seem obvious to color code different types of events, perhaps using a pop-up menu with category names and corresponding colors. This would provide at-a-glance access to the activities you have scheduled over a day, week or month, and you can also get the same insight from other people’s shared calendars. Apple provides color coding in the Finder with Tags, and similar color coding appears in most software that allows you to create entries that work well with categorization.

Well, you can’t with the Apple ecosystem of Calendar apps. The DNA of Internet-based calendars, CalDAV, does not include a generic ability to mark events with colors or categories. Apple chose not to expand its version to include them. Google has made a different choice, allowing you to highlight colors event by event. You won’t see these colors in Apple’s Calendar apps, but if you’re using the Google Calendar web app or Fantastical on iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, you’ll be able to see the colors of Google Calendar entries.

There’s a way around this, though it’s annoying: create a separate calendar for each type of task you want to color code. When creating new events, make sure to select the calendar associated with that activity type. You can set a custom color for each calendar:

In macOS, right-click on the calendar entry in the left sidebar and choose an existing color or choose Custom color.

In iOS/iPadOS, tap the Calendar button at the bottom of the Calendar app, tap the i info icon to the right of a calendar entry and tap its name below Colour. You can choose or tap a color from the list Amended.

If you share calendars with other people, all you need to do is send a bunch of calendar invites. Each person can set unique colors for the shared calendars they view – they are under no obligation to respect the choices you make.

