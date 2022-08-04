How to clean your shower in MINUTES

One mom shared the easy three-product cleaning method to turn her shower screen from dirty to sparkly without spending hours scrubbing.

Emmy Rachelle, from Adelaide, shared a viral TikTok video showing her cleaning her bathroom in just minutes using dish soap, vinegar and a dishwasher.

“This is another hack I found on TikTok that just works,” she said.

She simply poured the detergent into the dishwasher handle half way, followed by vinegar.

The mother said she initially mixed the two ingredients in a spray bottle, but found the method was “a waste of time” after cleaning the surface with a microfiber cloth.

A mom shared her easy three-product cleaning method to transform her shower screen from dirty to sparkling new without having to scrub for hours

But after trying the dish brush, she was amazed at how quick and easy it was.

“You can even do the outside of the shower and just wipe it down with a towel or something with microfibers — and it comes out so clear,” she said.

Her video has since been viewed more than 1.6 million times, and many say it is by far one of the best “cleaning hacks.”

'Okay, this hack changed my life! Cleaning the shower has never been easier," one woman wrote.

She shared a viral TikTok video showing how she cleaned her bathroom in just minutes using dish soap, vinegar and a dish soap (left). A woman decided to try the cleaning method and she was impressed with the results (right)

Many were impressed by the cleaning trick, with one woman saying, ‘Holy c*** just did my shower screens with half vinegar and half dish soap. Scrubbed with the green side of a sponge and rinsed. Stunned, it damn worked!

“I haven’t had my shower screen this clean since we moved in six years ago. I’ve tried so many toxic sprays and this is the best.’

While another added, ‘I’ve used this formula and it absolutely works. But I heat the vinegar first…don’t know if that makes a difference.’

Others said they were eager to try out the cleaning method.

“Oh my god, why didn’t I think of this before?” one wrote, while the other added, ‘Great, never thought to add vinegar.’