How to clean your phone without damaging it: Professional cleaner shares the three products she uses

A professional cleaner has revealed the three products she uses to clean her phone screen and speakers to banish unwanted bacteria.

Kacie Stephens, head of The Big Clean Co in Melbourne, called phones a “little bacteria box” that must be cleaned daily – because research shows that phones can carry 10 times as many germs as a toilet seat.

In a video shared on social media, Kacie used isopropyl alcohol, a hand brush from Bunnings Warehouse and a microfiber cloth to clean the phone.

She used the brush to clean the tiny speakers and improve the sound quality, while the microfiber cloth was used to clean the screen.

Professional cleaner Kacie Stephens (pictured) of The Big Clean Co in Melbourne shared how to clean phone speakers to improve sound quality and kill bacteria

‘If your phone’s speaker isn’t working properly, you can easily clean it. Put some isopropyl alcohol on a brush and scrub out all the holes,” Kacie said in the clip.

“This is great if you wear makeup every day or if you’re a bit of a wimp.

“While you’re at it, disinfect that whole bacteria box.”

In the footage, Kacie first applied a few squirts of alcohol spray to the brush, then gently cleaned the top and bottom speakers.

She then used the microfiber cloth to remove invisible bacteria from the surface of the device.

To kill bacteria, cleaning experts recommend sanitizing your phone daily.

Within 48 hours, the helpful video was viewed more than 16,000 times on TikTok and received nearly 700 likes.

‘OMG. Needed this!! Thank you!!’ one person commented, another joked, “And if you don’t wipe your phone screen and back with isopropyl every day…I’ll call the police.”

In a 2011 study conducted by researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, stool was found on one in six smartphones.

And shockingly, further research from an American microbiologist found that cell phones contain 10 times as much bacteria as most toilet seats.

Other items, such as shoes, the sink, television remotes, and children’s playgrounds are also often covered in bacteria.