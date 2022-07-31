How to clean white sneakers using Eraser Daddy sponge

A smart mom cleaned up her daughter’s filthy white sneakers with an affordable product from Amazon.

Sam, who runs the ‘Addicted to Bargains’ Instagram account, shared a video demonstrating the process online using the $7.50 Eraser Daddy sponge.

‘I like white shoes, but they get dirty very quickly. I’ve tried the Eraser Daddy and it’s super easy to use and does the job so well,” the Australian mother wrote.

Australian mother Sam shared a video on Instagram showing her cleaning her daughter’s filthy white sneakers. She chose to use the Eraser Daddy (pictured, right), which lifted the dirt stains in seconds

Within seconds the dirt was removed and the shoes looked like new again (right)

The sneakers were covered in brown dirt, especially on the front of the shoes, but the product made them easy to remove.

“I put a paper towel under the shoe so any dirty residue can fall on it. It’s super easy to do,” Sam said in the clip.

She first dampened the sponge before cleaning the sneakers and within seconds the dirt was lifted.

The Eraser Daddy has a double-sided design of ‘tri-composite material’ and ‘backing of FlexTexture’ to easily remove stubborn stains.

Sam said, “It can also be used on household floors and walls, outdoor furniture and in your bathroom sink or shower.”

In the comments, many seemed surprised at the rapid transformation and how easy the shoes were to clean with the product.

‘Great job!’ one person wrote, another added: ‘My white shoes need this!’

A third added, “Wow works like magic.”

It follows after a cleaning enthusiast impressed hundreds online after choosing to use toothpaste to clean her dirty Nike sneakers.

Carolina McCauley, of Perth, Western Australia, posted a video online encouraging others to try the lesser-known trick and demonstrating how it works.

“My secret to cleaning white shoes,” she captioned the clip featuring the dark spots on her shoes.

In a TikTok video, Carolina McCauley, of Perth, used a small dollop of toothpaste on an old toothbrush (left) and then gently scrubbed the surface (right)

After a few minutes, the toothpaste was wiped off with a clean, damp cloth. The shoes looked like new (picture on the right)

Carolina used a small dollop of toothpaste on an old toothbrush, then gently scrubbed the surface.

She wiped the toothbrush in one stroke, starting at the front and working her way back.

After a few minutes, the toothpaste was wiped off with a clean, damp cloth.

It is essential to use only white toothpaste without gel on sneakers with white soles and to test a small part of the shoe beforehand.

Since toothpaste can help whiten and brighten teeth, the bathroom staple also worked wonders in cleaning Carolina’s sneakers.

The simple trick would be ideal for those who take care of their sneakers but still have a few dirt spots.

In the comments, other Instagram users tagged their friends to continue sharing the hack across the web.

“Lots of good ideas here,” one wrote.

‘Awesome. Another cool trick is to use the ‘Pink Stuff’ paste and the Magic Eraser sponge,” suggested another.

Carolina has followed more than 4.8 million people on social media by sharing “genius” cleaning videos.