How to clean the inside of an oven: Professional cleaner shares the best way without harsh chemicals

A professional cleaner has shown her trick to make a dirty oven look like new again without using harsh chemicals.

Kacie Stephens, head of The Big Clean Co, said you can “stop sacrificing your health for a clean oven and avoid harsh chemicals” by using dish soap, a steel scouring pad and the power of steam instead.

In a now-viral clamp on her popular social media channels, the Melbourne cleaner told her to fill a container with boiling water and put it in the oven for 20 minutes to soften the fat.

Professional cleaner Kacie Stephens (pictured) of The Big Clean Co shared a handy hack for cleaning a greasy oven without using harmful caustic chemicals that can harm your health

The Melbourne cleaner advised to fill a container with boiling water first and place in the oven for 20 minutes to soften the fat

When the oven was cool enough to touch, Kacie scrubbed the grease off with some For All dish soap on a steel wool scouring pad.

“The water on the steel wool helps to spread For All and makes it soapy,” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

She suggested using ‘0000 fine steel wool’ from the painting pad if the glass on the oven door has a tendency to scratch.

Kacie also used a scraper on thick grease, then wiped the oven with a microfiber cloth.

Kacie also used a scraper on thick grease and then wiped the oven with a microfiber cloth

The cleaning guru’s video garnered more than 25,400 views on Instagram and several appreciative comments.

Previously, an Australian mom went viral for sharing her simple two-ingredient cleaning trick that made her oven sparkle without using harsh chemicals.

The Brisbane makeup artist showed how she cleaned her oven with a homemade mix of dishwashing liquid and baking soda in a video posted on TikTok.

The mother-to-be mixed the two household ingredients together to make a paste, covered the inside of the oven with the solution and left it to eat away from the grime.

Earlier, an Australian mother-to-be shared a ‘genius’ hack online to clean her oven with a homemade mix of dish soap and sodium bicarbonate

She then scrubbed the surface with a scouring pad and wiped off the excess with a damp cloth.

“When you sit on the mat and you just watch cleaning hacks,” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

The clip quickly racked up over 213,300 views on the platform and many in the comments were impressed by the “genius” hack.

“Omg why didn’t I see this recently,” one user wrote while another said, “This is genius, thanks.”

She mixed the two household ingredients together to make a paste, coated the oven interior with the solution and let it eat away at the grime, then scrubbed it off.

Others shared their own tips and tricks for keeping the notoriously hard-to-clean appliance looking like new.

‘Your oven looks great! Next time google how to remove your oven door. Makes cleaning the oven 1000x easier!’ one person suggested.

‘Dishwashing liquid and vinegar work very well. Much less mess,’ another replied.

