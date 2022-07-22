How to clean a toaster safely: Photo reveals the amount of crumbs that could be in your appliance

A woman shared a shocking photo to remind others of the importance of regularly cleaning toaster trays and removing the crumbs.

The woman posted to a popular Australian Facebook group and lost her words after cleaning a second-hand toaster given to her by relatives.

‘My partner and I got this toaster from his aunt and uncle when we moved in together, I didn’t have a chance to clean it when we got it with all the moving stress, but I just took the crumb trays out and found this’, she wrote online.

The crumbs and bits of fruit from sweet toast got stuck on the two trays making it difficult to remove.

A woman posted a photo of the shocking amount of crumbs on two toaster plates (pictured). The crumbs and bits of fruit from sweet toast got stuck on the two trays making it difficult to remove

The woman tried to clean the trays by soaking them in hot soapy water, but nothing seemed to work.

“I think they liked fruit toast because all the crumbs are glued to the trays and bottom of the fruit toaster!” she said.

Desperate for suggestions, she asked, ‘How should I clean the inside of the toaster? Or should I just give it up and throw it away? It works fine, but I’m not sure I can understand how disgusting it is.”

In the comments, some suggested using small unused toothbrushes or brushes to clean the inside of the toaster.

One woman wrote: ‘Clean, but be careful with elements on the sides. The bin is intended to collect crumbs and is cleaned regularly.’

Another warned that if the toaster is not cleaned properly it could pose a ‘fire hazard’.

Others suggested throwing the device away and buying a new one

“Not worth $10 or so for a cheap new one,” one wrote.

“Sounds like it should go to your local E-Wast depot (not a landfill),” added another.

This is how you clean a toaster safely: 1. Unplug the toaster and go to a work area 2. Remove the crumb tray from the side of the toaster and discard the crumbs. Wash the baking tray with warm water and then dry it completely before putting it back in the toaster 3. Clean the inside with an old toothbrush 4. Shake the toaster upside down to remove any crumbs stuck in it 5. Clean the outside of the toaster with a microfibre cloth Source: WikiHow

After reading the suggestions, the woman decided to throw away the used toaster.

“Tried most of the suggestions with no luck – everything is really glued to the toaster with melted fruit particles and unfortunately impossible to get off,” she said.

‘Even the punnets that now have no crumbs left are still sticky and will probably remain so. Worried it would be a hazard so a new toaster for us I guess!’

To safely clean a toaster, first unplug it and then remove the side drawers.

Then shake the toaster upside down over the sink to remove any crumbs inside.

Then gently clean the inside with an old toothbrush and then clean the outside with a microfiber cloth.