How to clean a shower in 10 minutes: Melbourne cleaner reveals step-by-step process

A professional cleaner has revealed exactly how she cleans showers to make them look sparkling clean in minutes.

Kacie, who spends her time cleaning holiday homes and people’s homes in Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula, shared a TikTok video demonstrate the process from start to finish.

Although cleaning the shower can be a tedious task, Kacie said the task is ‘so simple but really thorough’.

Professional cleaner Kacie Stephens (pictured) from The Big Clean Co in Melbourne shared how to clean a shower – and says the task is ‘simple’

The process involves scrubbing away soap, using a squeegee to remove traces of water, and then polishing the entire surface with a dry microfiber cloth

In the clip, you can see her cleaning a tenant’s shower for a clean end of tenancy – and luckily all the soap bottles had already been removed from the shelves.

“If there were shampoo bottles and little bars of soap, I’d get them out of the way first,” Kacie said.

She added that the shower was already ‘kind of clean’, but she didn’t use that as an excuse to ‘relax’ – and neither should others with their own showers.

Kacie began by cleaning the entire surface with a wet microfiber cloth, soapy water, starting at the top and working her way down.

Next, she rinses off the soapy water, then scrubs the areas that need extra cleaning—like the corners—and then rinses again.

“I always give my shower a shower — so I soak it all up, I scrub where I need to, I rinse it, I soak it, I dry it,” Kacie said

Simple steps to clean your shower: 1. Remove everything from your shower so the room is clear of objects and ready to be cleaned. 2. Wipe down all surfaces that have had any of the bottles on them with a microfiber cloth and dish soap. You should also wipe your shampoo, conditioner and shower gel bottles with the same mixture. 3. Pay special attention to areas such as handles, hinges and chrome. 4. Grab a grout brush and take the time to go through your grout with dish soap on the brush. 5. Rinse everything, pat dry and put all your items back. Source: The Big Clean Co

If necessary, use a brush to clean the grout between the tiles, which Kacie did on this occasion.

Kacie then scrubbed the faucets, shower head hose and rinsed everything down before using a squeegee to remove any traces of water from the surface.

Finally, she cleans the shower with a dry microfiber cloth, and the space was left looking as good as new.

After 24 hours, the video had been viewed more than 14,000 times, and others online thanked Kacie for sharing her tips.

One person asked how she doesn’t get wet during the process and Kacie said: ‘I get asked this a lot!! I never stand under the spray, so it just runs down and under my feet. I stand on microfiber towels when I get out.’

Kacie runs The Big Clean Co in Melbourne and the TikTok site here.