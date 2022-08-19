How to clean a kitchen stovetop the right way? Professional cleaning tips by Kacie Stevens

<!–

A professional cleaner has shared the trade secrets to make sure every kitchen stove sparkles like it’s brand new.

“I’ve cleaned every type of stove out there,” said Kacie Stevensowner of cleaning company in Melbourne The Big Clean Co.

“Stainless steel, enamel, ceramic, glass, gas, electric – they all look different, but they are all cleaned using basically the same process,” the professional cleaner revealed in a statement. video.

Kacie begins by removing all grates and burners from the stove and soaking them in soapy water.

“Then I vacuum up excess food so it doesn’t get stuck to my cloth because it could scratch the stove,” she said.

She added: ‘It is SO RARE that we come into contact with a hob that has not yet been scratched.’

The next step in the process is to use a degreaser over the entire surface.

Kacie highly recommends it? For All Australia Degreaser ($23.95) for this step.

“I love that I can froth it,” she said of the product.

If the stove is still not clean enough, Kacie uses soapy water and the Gumption Paste Multi-Purpose Cleaner ($5.40) on stubborn stains.

Kacie also revealed that when cleaning their own stoves, people often forget to make sure they go over the knobs, the hood and the filters.

“The only difference is that I use a non-scratch scouring pad on glass stoves,” Kacie said.

She added, “But a microfiber cloth is perfect for all other hobs.”

Kacie then simply uses a dry cloth to finally wipe the surface.

“There’s no need to use another chemical to polish the stove afterward,” she said.

“Don’t forget them – they are important!”

Hundreds thanked Kacie for her expert tips.

‘Vacuuming inside is really genius!’ said a woman. ‘I’m going to work on this!’

“I feel so stupid because I don’t know that all the parts come off, including the buttons,” said another.

She added, “I’m on my way to clean my stove again.”

Several also begged Kacie to come to their homes, claiming that their cooktops needed a deep cleaning.

‘Please come to my house, I could never do this myself,’ said one woman.