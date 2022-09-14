How to choose the right sport for yourself to exercise?

Exercise, or even a little exercise, can energize us for the whole day. And systematic practice can work wonders:

Your body gets used to exercising.

You become more active and more beautiful.

Higher self-esteem makes you a happier person.

To meet people's needs for activity, the sports industry is ready to offer new kinds and subspecies of sports almost every month. But choosing the right sport for you is nearly as complicated as getting serious about working out your body.

Setting the right goals.

First of all, define your goals clearly. What do you expect from sports: to unload after a long day of work, gain muscle mass, and acquire new skills? Do not neglect these steps and go straight to the gym. A mistake at this stage can not add energy and, for many years, kill the desire to work on your body.

If you expect fun and new acquaintances from sports, pay attention to team sports. Dancing, for example, will help you not only to have fun but also to strengthen your muscles, acquire a sense of rhythm, and perhaps even realize your dreams – to sit on the splits, go on stage, feel like a star at a party …

If your goal is, above all, to renew your spiritual balance, you might like yoga. During the class, you can forget and relax and develop flexibility and balance. However, for those who are not looking for moral satisfaction in the course, it’s worth at least knowing which muscle group will be the focus of most of your efforts.

It is worth sensitively learning that exercise should not be exhausting. Another burden of everyday life called “sports” will not improve your life. By choosing a sport that is interesting and suitable for you, you save yourself the stress, the internal struggle because you will not give up what you have started.

The rapid pace of modern life does not allow us to spend enough time on sports, hobbies, and entertainment. It’s not worth cramming every free hour with a trip to the gym or the pool. The body needs rest, and if your physical condition is not “particularly,” – you need to get into a rhythm gradually. In this way, you will do your cardiovascular system a favor. If you decide at the same time to give up bad habits and start eating right, it’s better to adhere to the principle of graduality. Your body will thank you for these sacrifices, but if you forbid it all at once and force it to work out, it may cause health problems.

The best sport for temperament

Choleric people, you can do martial arts or tennis in order not to break down at work and home. For them, good strength training, where you can throw off the ballast of extra thoughts and energy.

Sanguines usually prefer team sports. And if volleyball or soccer is not to their liking, racquetball in a colleague’s or friend’s company will do. Here you and talk and have time to sweat.

Scientists advise phlegmatic and melancholic people to pay attention to cycling, try canoeing, or sign up for the swimming pool.

Gym

The most popular place for men to exercise. If you want as quickly as possible to become strong and beautiful – you are here because in terms of the ratio of effort to result, here is optimal. Perhaps this is the most versatile option: here, you can become prettier and more robust, lose weight, develop your heart, and much more. But it is impossible to grasp immensity, and you must focus on one thing to achieve tangible results.

By and large, the gym embodies two sports: bodybuilding and powerlifting, which are responsible for beauty and strength, respectively. However, in practice, most people do something in between.

Running

Perhaps the most accessible sport, because besides a pair of running shoes does not need any equipment. Running is invigorating, great for strengthening your cardiovascular and respiratory systems, and toning up your entire body. If you want to improve your health, first of all, try running. You’ll lose weight, become healthier, and improve your mood. Your stress-starved heart will thank you.

When you run, you can take your mind off the hustle and bustle, think about things or listen to your favorite music. Immediately after a run, there is a feeling of euphoria. Your body heats up, energy boils, and you feel like you can do anything. In everyday life, you will become more energetic and feel lighter and more toned throughout the body.

Remember that running also has a right and wrong technique. Running without approach means accelerated wear and tear on your knees and constant micro-shocks to your internal organs. At first, you can not bother and run as you can, but if running becomes a part of your life, I advise you to go to special schools or sections, where you can learn to run effectively and without harm to your health. Also, try to run more on a unique resilient surface (usually in stadiums) and less on asphalt. And, of course, choose your shoes responsibly.

Crossfit

A few years ago, a fashion trend rapidly gained popularity worldwide. The key word in CrossFit is functional. It includes exercises from almost all of the disciplines listed in this article and weightlifting, gymnastics, weight lifting, plyometrics, strongman, and others. By doing CrossFit, you will be able to lift, push, pull, and push up large weights, run fast and long, do a lot of pull-ups and push-ups, and do technically tricky elements.

Street workout

That is the name of today’s training at sports grounds. Along with running, it is the most accessible sport. Chins and bars are near every school, and all you need from equipment is clothes.

The workout will not replace all the variety of equipment and exercises in the gym, but it is enough to get your body in shape and in excellent condition. Pull-ups, push-ups on uneven bars, leg lifts to the bar, and squats (preferably on one leg) – you have pumped the whole body. Of course, you won’t become a mass monster (after all, the working weights are not the same). Still, you can achieve impressive results with proper diligence, especially when working with additional weights.

It feels like a light version of a gym workout. The same increase in strength and muscle mass, pleasant fatigue, but all this to a lesser extent. After a workout, you will feel much less tired. Maybe it’s the fresh air, or perhaps it’s less exercise.

These workouts tend to last less than at the gym. Plus, working out in the fresh air is much more pleasant.

Swimming

Like running, swimming is excellent for developing endurance, toning, and improving circulation and cardiovascular and respiratory systems. But unlike running, swimming does not strain your joints and bones and uses more muscles. Therefore, it is the gentlest sport listed in this article.

Swimming will allow you to stretch your whole body and strengthen your muscles. And that’s just what you need for people who lead sedentary lifestyles. The cool water in the pool tones you up and invigorates you. Probably the only sport you feel more awake after a workout than before. You will think that the effect of exercise is less than running, but they are more gentle and certainly will not harm your health.

In terms of appearance, the effect will not be very noticeable. Swimming promotes weight loss, but not as much as other sports. It strengthens your muscles but does not add much volume to them.