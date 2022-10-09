How to Choose Bath Caddy Tray Tips & Tricks

A bath caddy tray is a device that helps organize and store personal care items in the bathroom. It typically has compartments or shelves for holding soap, shampoo, towels, and other necessary items. This can help keep the bathroom clean and tidy and provide easy access to everything you need while bathing.

There is no definitive answer to the question of how to choose a bath caddy tray, as there are a variety of factors to consider when choosing a bath caddy tray shelf. However, some key considerations include the size and shape of your bathtub, the number of shelves you need, and the material you prefer. Additionally, it is important to think about how you will use the caddy tray shelf before making your final decision. We will try to describe all and give you some good tips for the best products.

Style of bath tray

When browsing bathtub trays, look for a style that complements your bathroom decor. Natural bamboo finishes and plain white caddies will work with most design schemes, but if your space has a specific theme, play to that aesthetic.

For instance, a knotted wood tray might be just the thing for a modern farmhouse bathroom. A metal or stone caddy may be a better choice for industrial-inspired spaces.

Bath caddy size

Lastly, consider the size. Before ordering a tub tray, carefully measure your bathtub’s width to ensure that it’ll fit. Some caddies are expandable to ensure that they’ll fit most bathtubs, but fixed-width trays might not work for all tubs.

This is a difficult question to answer precisely as it relies on personal needs and preferences. A few factors you might want to mull over include the size and shape of your bathtub, the materials you would like the caddy or tray to be made of, and your budget.

Bath tray material

Many tub caddies are constructed from bamboo, a type of renewable resource due to the fact that the shoots grow back rapidly after being harvested. Moreover, bamboo is naturally water-resistant and quick to dry. If you are looking for other options, you can also find caddies and trays made of porcelain or stone, both of which withstand wet environments well. Stainless steel is another solid choice as the metal is highly tough and does not rust easily. Although, as a general rule, stainless steel caddies are more hefty and expensive.

Width

A bathtub tray must be broad enough to be stable on both sides of the tub. The average width of a standard bathtub is about 30 inches, though they can range in width from 28 inches to nearly 40 inches. Most tubs can accommodate an expandable tray, but be certain to measure yours and check the dimensions before making a purchase.

Set up issues

The perfect bathtub tray will have either silicone or rubberized grips on its base to prevent it from slipping. If your tray doesn’t come with a grippy bottom, the next most vital thing is that it’s wide enough so that the edges fit snugly on your tub’s sides.

Another option is to cut a piece of wood to the exact width of the basin and attach it to the bottom of the tray. If you’re looking to keep the tray in place permanently, you could use a waterproof adhesive to seal it to your tub. Just remember that you won’t be able to adjust or move the tray once it’s been attached.

We hope that now, you have a better understanding of how to choose a bath caddy tray.