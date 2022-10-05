How to Choose a Handmade Gold Ring With a Diamond?

Finally comes the moment when you open the velvet box, and sparkling light rays’ reflections give you joy before the ring itself is in your hands. No other gemstone can envelop its wearer in such noble splendor and brilliance than the finest friend of the fair sex. Because a handmade diamond gold ring is always desired and cherished dream of girls regardless of their age and status.

However, a dream is one thing, and a beautiful moment of receiving a cherished gift is quite another. Moreover, to acquire such things, it is necessary to prepare in advance, as they say, carefully and deliberately.

What kind of diamond ring is better to buy: a diamond ring with one big stone or a bunch of smaller ones? How to find out how realistic the price of a diamond ring you like is? Where can I buy a diamond ring with an affordable price and unconventional design? What stores are worth trusting? Let’s take a closer look at these points.

Types of diamonds and what parameters does a diamond’s price depends on?

A diamond is a diamond cut by a jeweler. In its earthly origin, a diamond is 100% carbon, which crystallized in the process of volcanic activity millions of years ago and ended up being the hardest and most metastable stone in nature.

Some believe it derives its name from the Greek word “adamas”, meaning invincible. In contrast, others believe it derives its name from the Arabic word “almas”, meaning extra hard. Its’ latter quality for a long time posed a big challenge to jewelers, as in ancient times they used stones with either no cutting or minimal cutting.

Nevertheless, the requirement for cutting was paramount, as stones with many facets shone much better than those with flattened edges. By using other diamonds for cutting, namely stones rubbed together, jewelers came up with the first diamonds, and that’s when the 57-faceted ideal diamond shape was born.

As a rule, the upper part of a stone is round and complex, consisting of two cones, the upper one being the most truncated. It is challenging and crucial to consider the cones’ proportions because a too elongated cone will absorb the light inside, making the diamond slightly darker and base. On the contrary, a too flat cone turns an expensive stone into a cheap glass piece.

What diamond rings are on the market?

Now, after the cutting work, the diamond has got its price. Then comes the genius of the designer, who, having made the gold setting, should help the stone to shine in all its glory. If the designer does everything correctly, you can buy a piece of VIP-class jewelry for an average price.

Things to consider

The most petite diamonds, which weigh 0.05 carats or less, will look best in a band. If the right and competent designer chooses, the color can turn out lovely fantasy rings or “classic” with a diamond “lane. What’s more, small diamonds are relatively inexpensive and quite affordable. An original ring with these stones can be a symbolic gift for the beginning of a relationship. Also, small diamonds look advantageous in combination with a large gemstone (ruby, emerald, topaz, etc.). The brilliance of small diamonds can set off the color of the main stone, and in modern jewelry production, it is a popular and gorgeous option.

A gift in the form of a gold ring with a giant diamond, over 1 carat in size, can accentuate the seriousness of a commitment and is especially appropriate as an engagement ring.

Where can I buy a handmade diamond ring?

So you don’t have to worry about buying a diamond ring, and you don’t have to use the above method. You’re better off purchasing handmade diamond engagement rings from a reputable jewelry brand. Any serious firm with a name offers such a product necessarily only a certificate of quality and all the necessary gemological conclusions.