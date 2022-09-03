How to check a Mac’s free hard drive space

In today’s era of multi-terabyte hard drives and online storage, many of us don’t monitor our disk usage as closely as we used to. Still, even the largest drives eventually fill up.

If you don’t know how to monitor your disk space usage on your Mac, here’s a look.

Options 1 and 2: From the Finder

The Finder gives you a number of ways to see how much free disk space you have. These are the easiest ways.

Preview your storage device. In macOS, selecting an item in the Finder and pressing the spacebar on your keyboard will preview the item. For example, if you select a text document and then press the spacebar, you can see what’s in the document without actually opening it.

You can use the sample to check the capacity of your storage device. Here’s how.

1. Select the storage device on the desktop. (To make your storage device appear on your desktop, go to the Finder and select Finder > Preferencesclick on General, and change the setting for Show these items on the desktop.) Or open a Finder window, look in the left column, under the Devices heading and select the storage device.

2. Press the spacebar. You should see a window open showing the capacity of your storage device and the available space.

3. To close the window, press the spacebar again or press Command-W, or click the close window icon (the circle X) at the top left.

Status bar of the Finder window. If you always want to have an overview of your free disk space from the Finder, you can turn on the Finder’s status bar.

1. Open a Finder window if you don’t already have one open (click the Finder’s Dock icon or go to File > New Finder Window).

2. Open the Vision menu and select Show status bar. This will show you how many items are in the current folder, and if you view a folder on your hard drive (such as your Applications or Documents folder), you will also get a readout of the free space on your hard drive.

Always a visible overview of your disk usage? Go to the Vision menu and select Show status bar.

Options 3: Get information

The Get Info box is an easy way to check the capacity and used space of your drive.

1. Find your hard drive in the Finder and select it. If it appears in the sidebar of the Finder window or on the desktop (not by default: go to Finder > Preferences to change that), click your hard drive icon in one of those places. If your hard drive icon does not appear there, go to Go > Computerand then click the hard drive icon under Devices.

2. Click on the File menu and select To acquire informationor press Command-I on your keyboard.

The Info window shows the capacity, available space and used space, as well as other information.

Option 4: About This Mac

In recent versions of macOS (Yosemite or later), you can easily check your disk usage in the About box.

1. Open the Apple menu, then select About this Mac.

2. Click on the Storage tab in the toolbar to see how much disk space you have available. (In OS X Mountain Lion or Mavericks, click the More information button and then click Storage.)

You also get a simplified overview of what kind of files are taking up your storage space.

The Mac’s About box is the easiest way to see the free space on your hard drive. (macOS High Sierra shown above.)

Option 5: From Disk Utility

You can also view your free disk space through your Mac’s Disk Utility app. Open Spotlight by clicking the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the screen, then type Disk Utility in the search box that appears. Once Disk Utility appears in the list and is highlighted, press the Enter key. Disk Utility can also be found in Applications > Utilities.

Once Disk Utility opens, select your hard drive name from the list. You can see the capacity of your drive, available space, used space and other information. You can also check the free space for any drive you have connected to your Mac from this window, be it a USB flash drive or an external hard drive.