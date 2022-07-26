How to buy Feminaè’s new limited-edition Violet Crumble Espresso martini – but you better be quick

A new Violet Crumble Espresso Martini has launched across Australia, delighting sweet-tooth cocktail fans.

Feminae Beverage Co. has teamed up with classic Aussie chocolate to create a decadent boozy treat that’s on sale now, but only while supplies last.

Each box costs $79.95 and contains a bottle of ready-made martini and a 30g bar of Violet Crumble to crush and use as a garnish.

The Feminaè X Violet Crumble Espresso Martini is a delicious blend of cold drip coffee, premium vodka and Australian cream.

The blend is infused with the chocolate, caramel and honeycomb flavors of the famous Violet Crumble.

Perfect as a party starter or after dinner. The luxuriously creamy cocktail can be drunk straight from the fridge into a martini glass or shaken in a cocktail shaker with sprinkled ice or Violet Crumble crumbs.

The two-liter bottle makes 24 standard drinks and can be purchased online for a limited time on the Feminaè website, with shipping starting Monday, August 1.

Foodies online have tagged their friends and expressed their excitement about the unique new collaboration cocktail, with someone saying it could be their “new favorite.”

Feminaè is an Australian drinks company that makes unique cocktails from Melbourne, including the popular passion fruit and pavlova cosmopolitan and pink grapefruit gin.