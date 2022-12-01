How to build a ‘light as a feather’ gallery above eight lanes of traffic

SANAA’s proposal, designed to maximize an area that NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet described as dead space, meant that more than 65 percent of the new gallery would be built on top of existing infrastructure, including the land bridge and two oil tanks that will be installed in the built in the forties.
The challenge was compounded by disastrous weather, said Mark Avery, Crookes’ general manager of new business and strategy.
The project was completed on time and on budget despite three rounds of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, including where workers were unable to leave their local government areas.
Irving, Crookes’ project director said, to reduce the load on the land bridge, they used a lightweight concrete, about half the size of regular concrete.
In the Yiribani Gallery, which also partly rests on the land bridge, the floor is made of natural wood, much lighter than concrete.
The new gallery also has a thin structural steel roof and green roofs that required waterproofing layers to protect the galleries below. “Art’s natural enemy is moisture,” Irving said. The gallery survived the record rains without leaking.
Another achievement was building the Isaac Wakil gallery without columns. It is supported by a long steel span, 32.6 meters long and weighs 16 tons.
One of the biggest challenges, Irving said, was building an underground igloo or dome of rammed earth, an artwork by Taiwanese artist Lee Mingwei called Spirit House, designed in consultation with SANAA. It was a first in a commercial or public space and had to meet additional safety standards.
Accessible through the external wall of rammed earth on lower level 2, only one person at a time can enter to view the Buddha. If the Buddha is holding a wrapped pebble, the visitor may take it home.
100,000 plants and 200,000 trees planted and cared for during the lockdown.
Workers from 50 different ethnic backgrounds worked at the site.
A year of three years of building was lost to the rain.
7600 spans of structural steel weighing 32.6 meters each.
65,000 pieces of hand-cut and laid limestone cladding on the three main art pavilions.
The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…
The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…
What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…
Billie Weiss/Getty ImagesA little over a week ago, the New England Patriots were winners of…
Shine as bright as a diamond! Rihanna shines in a silver embellished outfit as she…
LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…