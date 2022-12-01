Home How to build a ‘light as a feather’ gallery above eight lanes of traffic
How to build a 'light as a feather' gallery above eight lanes of traffic

SANAA’s proposal, designed to maximize an area that NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet described as dead space, meant that more than 65 percent of the new gallery would be built on top of existing infrastructure, including the land bridge and two oil tanks that will be installed in the built in the forties.

Structural Engineers and Principals of Arup Andrew Phillips and Andrew Johnson.Credit:Walter Peters

The challenge was compounded by disastrous weather, said Mark Avery, Crookes’ general manager of new business and strategy.

The project was completed on time and on budget despite three rounds of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, including where workers were unable to leave their local government areas.

Irving, Crookes’ project director said, to reduce the load on the land bridge, they used a lightweight concrete, about half the size of regular concrete.

In the Yiribani Gallery, which also partly rests on the land bridge, the floor is made of natural wood, much lighter than concrete.

The new gallery also has a thin structural steel roof and green roofs that required waterproofing layers to protect the galleries below. “Art’s natural enemy is moisture,” Irving said. The gallery survived the record rains without leaking.

Another achievement was building the Isaac Wakil gallery without columns. It is supported by a long steel span, 32.6 meters long and weighs 16 tons.

Artist Lee Mingwei at the construction site with architect Asano Yagi of SANAA and senior project engineer Jesse Moss of Richard Crookes Construction.

One of the biggest challenges, Irving said, was building an underground igloo or dome of rammed earth, an artwork by Taiwanese artist Lee Mingwei called Spirit House, designed in consultation with SANAA. It was a first in a commercial or public space and had to meet additional safety standards.

Installation overview of Lee Mingwei Spirit House 2022.Credit: Art Gallery of New South Wales, Diana Panuccio

Accessible through the external wall of rammed earth on lower level 2, only one person at a time can enter to view the Buddha. If the Buddha is holding a wrapped pebble, the visitor may take it home.

Large numbers of

100,000 plants and 200,000 trees planted and cared for during the lockdown.

Workers from 50 different ethnic backgrounds worked at the site.

A year of three years of building was lost to the rain.

7600 spans of structural steel weighing 32.6 meters each.

65,000 pieces of hand-cut and laid limestone cladding on the three main art pavilions.

