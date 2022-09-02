How to block Safari from asking to open a bookmark file every time it launches

If you launch Safari and see a message asking for a bookmark, there’s a simple solution that you may have missed – it’s unclear.

Some readers see ‘Confirm the file you want to load for bookmark’file name‘” when they launch Safari. It comes back every few seconds unless they use Open with Safari from a Share menu or Control-click/Right-click a link in Safari and choose Open Link in New Tab.

This message is displayed because of an erroneous bookmark or a damaged bookmark file.

The trick to stopping this? It is a side effect of a choice in preferences. Go to Safari > Preferences > General. Change “Open new windows with” from “Favorite tabs” to something else, such as Blank page.

Solve the problem by setting your preferences to prevent your Favorites from opening as a tab when you open a new window.

The favorites bar contains all the items in your Bookmarks > Favorites list. If you have a missing or corrupt bookmarks file, or if one of the Favorites items is somehow soured, Safari is baffled. It wants you to find the missing file, usually one that ends with .xml , the format used for the bookmarks file. You can also delete the offending item in the favorites list, although that may not fix a corruption issue.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Karen.

