How to beat the menopause without HRT

Hormone replacement therapy, or HRT as it is commonly called, can be a phenomenal, life-enhancing treatment. Whether in tablet form, patch, spray or gel, it can help combat some of the worst symptoms of menopause — from hot flashes and insomnia to low mood and muscle aches.

But for women who’ve had breast cancer, unfortunately, it’s generally not an option.

HRT works by replenishing falling estrogen levels – the same hormone that causes many breast tumors – and this increases the risk of cancer coming back. So these women are generally told to stay away.

Hormone replacement therapy, or HRT as it’s commonly called, can be a phenomenal, life-enhancing treatment for women

In last week’s Mail on Sunday, my colleague Dr. Liz O’Riordan, a former breast cancer surgeon who has twice had breast cancer herself, elaborated on this and received strong support from both the breast cancer community and women’s health experts.

They were deeply concerned about the recent claims of influential family physician and menopause specialist Dr. Louise Newson that ‘the most evidence’ suggested it was safe to take HRT after breast cancer, while research shows the opposite to be true.

As a hormone specialist with three decades of experience in treating women, I know how much confusion and distress these kinds of statements can cause in patients.

But today I want to share a message of hope with you: if you are unable to take HRT for cancer or other health reasons, there are many other treatment methods that can help manage the symptoms of menopause.

The same is true for about half of women who notice that HRT is not alleviating all their symptoms, or find that they are experiencing side effects and need to stop.

Here are just a few options that I recommend almost daily at the clinic.

Get active to beat symptoms

If you choose to do one thing to improve well-being during menopause, it should be exercise more. Numerous studies have shown that women with menopausal symptoms who exercise have a much better quality of life than women who do not.

Clinical studies in women not taking HRT have also shown that regular activity helps reduce the severity of hot flashes in the long term. This may be due to improved cardiovascular function. But exercise is also known to help reduce stress and improve mood and sleep patterns, making it easier to deal with the changes in hormones. This can be as little as three or four sessions, lasting from 20 minutes to an hour, including a light warm-up, stretching, and walking.

According to some studies, regular exercise reduces the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease by up to 35 percent, type 2 diabetes by 50 percent and the risk of hip fracture by 68 percent. It also reduces the risk of developing dementia and some cancers

In addition, regular exercise reduces the risk of stroke and coronary artery disease by up to 35 percent, type 2 diabetes by 50 percent and the risk of hip fracture by 68 percent, according to some studies. It also reduces the risk of developing dementia and some cancers. Those effects are better than any medication. In cancer survivors, this level of exercise also reduces the risk of breast cancer recurrence by more than 50 percent.

Do something you enjoy, make it sustainable — not a huge, tiring workout — and you’ll reap the rewards.

Time to look at your weight

In studies, three key menopausal symptoms worsened as the women grew: hot flashes and night sweats, muscle and joint problems, and bladder problems.

It is estimated that the average adult consumes about 300 calories more per day than the recommended totals of 2,500 per day for men and 2,000 for women. But trying to lose weight by restricting calories, as many know, is not easy. If you find a diet that works for you, great. But most doctors agree that it’s more about trying to eat more of the foods we all know are good for us — vegetables, grains, lean proteins, that sort of thing — which should leave us with less room for cakes, cookies and other snacks.

Making small, gradual changes to your diet is the most sustainable way to improve your long-term nutritional intake. How you do that will be specific to you, because we are all different.

In studies, three key menopausal symptoms worsened as the women grew: hot flashes and night sweats, muscle and joint problems, and bladder problems

Find ways to de-stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are common problems among middle-aged women who often have to reconcile work, children, and family, and possibly care for an older parent.

If anxiety is a particular problem, your GP can help: antidepressants or other medications may provide some relief. Meanwhile, cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT as it is also called, is a form of psychotherapy that has been proven to help with a number of menopausal symptoms, including anxiety.

Three clinical trials, including breast cancer patients, showed that CBT, given in once-weekly sessions for four to six weeks, also reduced hot flashes and night sweats, as well as trouble sleeping. It is an NHS-approved treatment and GPs can refer women to a therapist. However, waiting can take a long time.

The British Menopause Society recommends a CBT-for-menopause self-help book, Managing Hot Flushes and Night Sweats: A Cognitive Behavioral Approach to Menopause, by Myra Hunter and Melanie Smith — which is available from the publisher Routledge (routledge.com) in paperback and ebook for £11.99. It is a four week program.

I’m not saying it means hot flashes are all in your head. It just makes sense – if you can stay calm, you’ll feel less hot and bothered. My patients notice that the approach really helps. If insomnia is a problem – as is often the case for women in the menopause – then there are also dedicated CBT smartphone apps for insomnia. Sleepio (sleepio.com) is a good option. Importantly, all of these things also help if you are taking HRT.

Discover other medicines

There are also non-hormonal drugs that we can prescribe. Clonidine is a drug primarily used to treat high blood pressure and is also approved for hot flashes. It can also help with sleeping problems and headaches.

Oxybutynin can help with bladder control problems, but also reduces sweating, if that’s a problem.

I mentioned antidepressants before, but some of these — venlafaxine, citalopram or escitalopram, in low doses, or duloxetine — can specifically relieve hot flashes, night sweats, and trouble sleeping.

Another antidepressant, bupropion, can help with low libido – although it can be difficult to get on the NHS as it is not licensed for this use.

The nerve pain relievers gabapentin or pregabalin can help with anxiety, pain, sweating and sleep – but we are extremely careful about offering these as dependence and withdrawal can occur.

Vaginal estrogen can be beneficial for vaginal symptoms such as discomfort, intimate pain, and recurrent water infections. It is safe for most women, even after breast cancer, and has no side effects.

Take the natural route

People are often scathing about natural remedies and supplements for menopause — mainly because there’s no evidence that they work.

But I always say it’s reasonable to try something natural if it’s safe – and if it’s available in the High Street, it probably will be – won’t break the bank, and you think it might help. If it doesn’t provide the promised relief, don’t persevere. I’d say the same for things like acupuncture and reflexology, which anecdotally help relieve stress.

When it comes to menopause, every woman is different, but every woman should embrace a range of holistic strategies beyond HRT to ease the menopause transition. These will also reduce your long-term health risks.

If you can take HRT and it works for you, great. If not, then no HRT shouldn’t be a problem.