How to avoid a hangover: Psychic medium shares the unusual rituals she does before drinking alcohol

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A psychic medium has shared the three rituals she does to prevent a hangover when she drinks alcohol — from placing a “protective shield” around her aura to stirring drinks to the left three times.

Nicolle Merrilyne, of Seattle, claims that by “protecting her crown,” “clearing negative energy,” and infusing her “determined intention” into her drink, she’ll wake up refreshed after a night out.

‘We absorb energy like sponges. Think about it, if your bartender gets a parking ticket, their frustrated energy could be in your drink and you then absorb it and carry it,” she said in a TikTok video.

Scroll down for video

Psychic medium, Nicolle Merrilyne (pictured) has revealed the unusual rituals she performs before drinking alcohol, claiming to ward off negative energy and prevent hangovers

The self-proclaimed “healer” said she doesn’t drink often, but she always makes sure to practice the three rituals before drinking.

“Alcohol loosens your energetic boundaries and opens your crown chakra, making you more susceptible to negative entities,” she said.

‘This is why people sometimes act like a completely different person when they drink or feel like something is taking them over’

First, Nicolle ‘protects’ herself and her ‘crown’ by placing ‘a protective shield or rose’ around her ‘aura’.

Nicolle claims that by ‘protecting her crown’, ‘clearing negative energy’ and sending her ‘determined intention’ into her drink, she wakes up refreshed after a night out

She explains how she does this in a follow-up clip by saying “shields up” and then visualizing a “shield of white or gold lining” or creating a “rose” around her aura.

Just close your eyes and visualize a rose on the edge of your aura. Make the rose match your vibration by writing your name on it or directing your energy from your heart,” she said.

‘This rose absorbs all the energy directed at you – great for empathy. I like to keep my protection above my head when I drink to keep him protected.’

Then she “grinds” her drink to “clear negative energy” – something she is very “sensitive” to as a medium.

“I ground my drink by simply imagining a grounding cord growing from the bottom of my drink all the way to the Earth’s core,” she explained.

“From there, I bring three golden suns—a psychic aid—through the top of the potion and out through the grounding cord. I have set the intention of the golden suns to clear all energy that is not mine or of my highest and greatest good.’

Nicolle’s bizarre hangover hacks have been seen more than half a million times and while many viewers swore by the rituals, others weren’t so convinced

Nicolle said this takes less than a minute and can have a “huge impact” on your hangover and energy.

The energy healer’s last step before taking a sip of her cocktail is to “set the intention to drink and send it into the drink as you stir to the left three times.”

“I send intention into the drink and stir counterclockwise to banish anything that is not related to my intent,” she added.

Nicolle’s bizarre hangover hacks have been seen more than half a million times, and while many viewers swore by the rituals, others weren’t so convinced.

“You know what’s crazy??? I started doing this when I was consuming and alcohol and honestly it’s so different!!!’ claimed one viewer.

“I’m definitely going to try this next time, I haven’t been drinking that much because of the negative energy I get after,” commented a second.

“Damn, I’ll just mix the bottom shelf with what’s in my fridge and start puffing,” the fourth joked while another asked, “Is this a joke?”