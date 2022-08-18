How to adjust the date and time in the macOS Menu Bar

It’s the little things that sometimes distract people. That’s true for Macworld readers wondering how to change the date and time in the menu bar—a feature that’s been available on Macs for decades. With macOS 11 Big Sur, Apple has removed the customization options from the Clock tab in the Date & Time preference pane, to System Preferences > Dock & Menu Bar.

With the increasing number of items managed in the Dock and menu bar, it made sense for Apple to move all those settings into one place. However, with almost all other menu bar items you will find a checkbox or other settings in their respective preference pane and in the Dock panel and menu bar.

No effort. Just open the Dock & Menu Bar pane, click Clock below Menu bar only in the list on the left, and you can customize it as you always have: use a 24-hour clock, flash the time separators for every second that passes, and so on.

Apple didn’t try to hide these settings, but they moved to a new – temporary – home after many years.

The bonus of this new location? A preview of all your choices appears in the upper-right corner of the panel for Clock and all other menu bar and Control Center choices. It’s a great compact visualization, although you can see the changes take effect right in the menu bar too.

Of course, this will change again with the release of macOS 13 Ventura later this year! In that upcoming version you will find Clock and Menu bar options in Settings > Control Centerwhich now contains all items in the Control Center and Menu bar items only. Click Clock Options to the right of the Clock label to access known choices. The taste? It’s gone.

