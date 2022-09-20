How the world’s first It Bag, the Fendi Baguette, is STILL a must-have 25 years on

The year the Fendi Baguette bag was born, I was 19 and a fashion-mad college student. That meant I was old enough to understand the significance of the world’s first ‘It-bag’. . . and young enough to know that I would never be able to afford one.

Small, slim and in a range of delicious colours, this oblong bag with its tiny carrying handle won’t fit much more than a lipstick and a coin purse. Still, I longed to join the ranks of the rich and beautiful who snuggled under their arm.

This year is the 25th birthday. That makes me 43 and could almost afford one if I went without central heating for the next six months; the cheapest variant at Fendi is DKK 1,690, but there are micro versions for DKK 460.

But I guess the point is, do I still want the same bag I wanted as a teenager? The answer is yes – more than ever.

You can see that other It bags have come and gone over the last two decades – I give you the Mulberry Bayswater (2003), Chloe Paddington (2005) and even Balenciaga’s City bag (2001) – the baguette has not only lasted far but somehow managed to maintain both its relevance and fashion icon status.

Today, the baguette is reportedly one of the most sought-after bags on designer resale sites, where original ’90s versions can be found for nearly three times their original price. This week I spied a Neon Baguette from 2010 that would have cost around £2,000 new – and is now on sale for £4,600. Which means it’s probably one of the safest investments right now.

Meanwhile, at a party held in its honor earlier this month, the great and the good of fashion and celebrity came out to pay their respects: Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Grace Jones, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian and more.

This season, Fendi has collaborated with Tiffany, and the Baguette now comes in a tiny version in duck egg blue that can be worn around the neck. Pictured: Bella Hadid at Fendi Baguette’s 25th anniversary in New York earlier this month

At a party held in its honor earlier this month, the great and the good of fashion and celebrity came out to pay their respects: La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomi Watts (pictured from left to right) and more

These are women from different arenas and different decades, yet they all united in their love for a bag named after a French bread. Yes, there are other bags that have stood the test of time like Chanel’s 2.55, the quilted black bag with gold chain or the Hermes Birkin. But these bags are classics, not It bags. Their appeal is in their discretion and adaptability. A Chanel 2.55 can sneak into any situation unnoticed. A Fendi baguette asks the room to do a double take.

An It bag is flashier, more exciting, more fashion-forward and more slavishly enthusiastic than a classic, the bottom line being that any It bag worth waiting for is almost impossible to get hold of.

When Italian fashion house Fendi launched the baguette back in 1997, people lined up around the block to get one.

Years later, its designer Silvia Venturini Fendi, the granddaughter of Fendi’s founders Adele and Edoardo Fendi, admitted that the company had not been prepared for the flow of interest, but that the very lack of this bag on the market probably made it so popular. It was like a fever because it was so hard to find. . . it was like a crazy moment with people asking to be put first on the waiting list,’ she recalled.

‘Before that moment, nobody really had waiting lists, so it started this crazy craze, and also for limited editions. The baguette was really the first bag to be treated as a garment, a fashion item.’

In this pre-internet era, fashionistas discovered the baguette via word of mouth and celebrity photos, nestled in the armpits of stars from Madonna to Paris Hilton. It gained iconic status in 2003 in an episode of Sex And The City. When Carrie Bradshaw has her purple sequined baguette stolen, she memorably corrects the violator’s demand for her bag with the words: ‘It’s not a bag – it’s a baguette!’

In this pre-internet era, fashionistas discovered the baguette via word of mouth and celebrity photos, nestled in the armpits of stars from Madonna (right) to Paris Hilton (left)

Each season a new iteration emerges: the raffia baguette, the sheepskin baguette, the sequined baguette

So what made it so special? Where to start. This was 1997 and fashion had come through a period of grunge and minimalist clothing. Prada’s utilitarian black nylon backpack was what the world dreamed of. And then came the Fendi baguette.

Emblazoned with the Fendi logo, as slim as a purse and as expensive as a used car, this was next level. It was too small to be practical and too expensive to be used every day. And yet it seemed like the world’s most perfect bag to me and every woman I knew, suggesting, as it did, that the owner needn’t have worried about money or practicality.

And as I’ve discovered over the years, the true beauty of the baguette is that it never dates because it’s infinitely adaptable, while still being truly iconic thanks to its instantly recognizable shape.

Each season a new iteration emerges: the raffia baguette, the sheepskin baguette, the sequined baguette. To date, there have been more than 1,000 replays. Over time, it also changed size. This season, Fendi has collaborated with Tiffany, and the baguette now comes in a tiny version in duck egg blue that can be worn around the neck.

There is a baguette for every occasion and every person. Actress Priyanka Chopra likes hers big and silver, while Rihanna opts for a classic held in the palm of her hand.

For me? There has only ever been one Fendi Baguette, as far as I’m concerned, and that was the original: maroon with the Fendi emblem all over.

I found an excellent fake in a market stall in Greece in my early 20s and wore it to every party, dinner and night out for about three years. People stared. I felt wonderful. That is, until the handle fell off.