Locations of geographic features and records used in this study. Credit: IOCAS



As an important part of the global climate system, the westerly wind drives surface currents at the mid-latitudes, regulates the exchange of heat, water vapor and carbon between the ocean and the atmosphere, and influences regional and global climate change.

On seasonal to orbital time scales, the westerlies shift poleward during warm periods and equator during cold periods in both hemispheres. However, how the westerlies shift on tectonic timescales and whether large-scale topographical changes, especially the elevation of the Tibetan Plateau, affect the evolution of the western circulation, remains largely unknown.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wan Shiming of the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported on the northward shift of the western parts of the Northern Hemisphere in the early to late Miocene and the links with the Tibetan Revival.

The study is published in Geophysical Survey Letters on Sept 16.

The researchers reconstructed long-term dust deposition records from the Northwest Pacific Ocean since ~23 million years ago (Ma) by combining the Sr-Nd isotope composition and accumulation rate of the siliciclastic fraction of sediments from Deep Sea Drilling Project Site 296 in the Philippine Sea, with a matching aeolian flux record at Ocean Drilling Program Site 1208.

Siliciclastic sediments at both sites were the product of dual mixtures of volcanic materials from Pacific Northwest arcs and aeolian dust from Asian deserts. The aeolian dust was mainly brought in from the Taklimakan Desert by the westerly winds.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the ratio of aeolian fluxes at site 296 to site 1208 gradually decreased from about 10 in the early Miocene to one near 9 Ma and has remained around one ever since.

After eliminating drought and palaeographic changes, the results showed that after 23 Ma, the westerly winds in the hemisphere shifted northward from 30° N and reached a position comparable to the modern (~40° N) at ~9 Ma, after which they remained relatively stable on timescales of millions of years.

Based on numerical simulations of the influence the Asian orogeny has had on the westerly winds and the uplift history of the Tibetan Plateau, the researchers argued that the Tibetan uplift had initiated the northward shift of the northern hemispheric western regions since at least the early Miocene to ~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~V May 9 .

“We have for the first time reconstructed the long-term evolutionary history of the western Northern Hemisphere since the early Miocene, which is important for understanding the tectonic climate linkage between the evolution of the global climate system and the Tibetan revival,” said Prof. Wan. .

Climate evolution in the Southeast Indian Ocean during the Miocene

More information:

Yi Tang et al, Northward shift of Northern Hemisphere Westerlies in the Early to Late Miocene and its links to Tibetan uplift, Geophysical Survey Letters (2022). Yi Tang et al, Northward shift of Northern Hemisphere Westerlies in the Early to Late Miocene and its links to Tibetan uplift,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL099311

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

