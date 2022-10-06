How the smell of food can enable 'TIME TRAVEL'

Whether it’s the pizza you ate on your first date or the burger you devoured in the hospital after giving birth, many of our fondest memories are often associated with certain foods.

Now, a study has shown how the smell of these foods may enable “time travel.”

Lancaster University researchers exposed older people to flavors from their childhood and found that they improved their memories of important events.

The team hopes the findings could pave the way for a new technique to help dementia patients reconstruct memories.

dr. Vaiva Kalnikaitėsaid, an author of the study, said: ‘We finally have technology that can help reconstruct memories using the taste and smell of different foods in very compact forms. These are the strongest signals that help us remember.’

Whether it’s the pizza you ate on your first date or the burger you devoured in the hospital after giving birth, many of our fondest memories are often associated with certain foods.

What is dementia? Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders, that is, conditions that affect the brain. There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common. Some people may have a combination of dementias. Regardless of which type is diagnosed, each person will experience their dementia in their own unique way. Dementia is a global problem, but it is most often seen in wealthier countries, where people are likely to live very old. How many people are affected? Alzheimer’s Research UK reports that there are more than 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. It is estimated that the number of people with dementia in the UK will rise to over 1 million by 2025. There are an estimated 5.5 million patients in the US. A similar percentage increase is expected in the coming years. As a person gets older, so does the risk of developing dementia. Diagnoses are improving, but it is believed that many people with dementia still remain undiagnosed. Is there a cure? There is currently no cure for dementia, but new drugs can slow its progression and the sooner it is noticed, the more effective treatments are. Source: Dementia UK

Smell is known as one of the most evocative senses.

In the new study, the researchers focused specifically on how the smell of food flavors affects memory recall.

The team recruited 12 older adults for the study and collected a total of 72 memories.

Half of the memories were food related, including grilled mackerel at a golden wedding, a Thai green curry dinner on vacation and eating strawberries in the hospital after giving birth.

For these memories, the researchers worked with the participants to create custom 3D-printed taste cues — small, edible balls that model the original food.

The participants were asked to recall each memory, both before and after consuming the taste cues.

The results revealed that their records of the memories were enhanced by the smell of the food.

Professor Corina Sas, an author of the study, said: ‘Our results indicated that personalized, 3D-printed, taste-based cues have rich sensory and emotional properties that support strong memory recall, especially when they typically match the food in the original experience and emotionally positive evoking. self-determining memories.’

One participant was asked to recall a Thai green curry dinner in Cambodia.

Before consuming the flavor cue, they said, ‘We went into the kitchen, which was very basic, and prepared all kinds of green vegetables, which I have no idea what they were, sitting on the floor. And then we’d help them cook, stir-fry, and then we’d help them scoop…’

However, after being exposed to the taste cue, their memory of the event was heightened.

“The chopping sounds of cutting the vegetables, me sitting on the floor cross-legged with my friend, talking together,” they said.

“And when we went out, put stuff on the tables, the rest of the group came out and we sat at long tables outside, in front of the school, so it’s out in the open to eat.”

Meanwhile, some of the other participants said the taste cues gave them a strong sense of being transported back in time.

“The roast beef and horseradish cue took me 25 years in one go,” said one.

‘I could take a seat at the table in the room… I ate that, and that actually provoked all memories, quite a violent reaction actually. I was suddenly back.’

While the reason for the findings remains unclear, the researchers say they may pave the way for improving memory in people with dementia.

One participant whose mother has Alzheimer’s said, “As soon as she smelled and tasted the food, she said something like, ‘Oh, this is like old-fashioned food. This brings me back.’

The results revealed that their records of the memories were enhanced by the smell of the food (stock image)

“She felt it was something she had long ago.”

For example, the team suggests creating a scrapbook of food memories for people with dementia to evoke fond memories.

dr. Tom Gayler, co-author of the study, concluded: “Working with humans to create taste-based cues showed how powerful, but underutilized, this connection is.

“Our design approach helped bridge this gap and showed the potential for future applications to create rich, multisensory memory resources.”