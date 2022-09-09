How the Queen’s passing affects royal titles 

Here’s how the royal family’s titles changed after the queen’s death:

Charles – King

Charles, who was the Prince of Wales, is now King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He is also king of the Commonwealth realms. His style is more His Majesty than His Royal Highness. Charles is also Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. He is now the Duke of Lancaster.

Camilla – Queen

Camilla, as the king’s wife, is the queen. Her style is more Her Majesty than Her Royal Highness. She is a queen consort, just like the Queen Mother, rather than a queen regnant who rules in her own right, like Elizabeth II.

William – The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge, as heir to the throne, is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. As Charles’s eldest son, he inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall.

William will be called the Prince of Wales – traditionally used for the male heir to the throne. But this is not automatic and William has to be created that way by his father. The same goes for the Earl of Chester.

William also inherited the Scottish titles Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

Kate – The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

When William becomes the Prince of Wales, Kate becomes the Princess of Wales – last used by William’s mother, Diana, when she was married to Charles.

Camilla was also technically the Princess of Wales, but never used the title due to its association with Diana. Kate will also bear the title Countess of Chester, if William becomes Earl of Chester. She is now also the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland – formerly the title of Camilla.

George, Charlotte & Louis

William and Kate’s children have become Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge. They will eventually become ‘of Wales’ when William is the Prince of Wales.

Archie

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is now technically a prince because of the rules set by King George V in 1917.

When Archie was born, he was too far in the line of succession for such a title under George V’s restrictions, but now, as the son of a sovereign’s son, he can be a HRH and a prince.

Archie was allowed to become Earl of Dumbarton, one of the Duke’s subtitles, when he was born, or could have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but Buckingham Palace said his parents decided he should become Master Archie instead.

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is now technically a prince because of the rules set by King George V in 1917. The family is pictured for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card in 2021

However, in the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, Meghan claimed Archie wasn’t a prince because of his race — even though George V’s rules meant he wasn’t entitled to it.

In 2021, it was suggested that Charles – in an effort to limit the number of important royals – planned to prevent Archie from becoming a prince when he became king. To do this, he has to patent letters that alter Archie’s right to be a prince. Until that possibly happens, Archie will remain a prince, whether his parents choose to use the title or not.

If it doesn’t happen, Archie will remain HRH Prince Archie of Sussex.

Lilibet

Archie’s younger sister Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor is now technically a princess. If she uses the title, she will be HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex. Like Archie, Charles would have to patent letters to remove this.

The titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not change. The couple has stopped using HRH styles but still keep them.

