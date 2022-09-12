How the Queen’s children fought to keep their emotions at bay

The Queen’s children struggled with varying emotions as they stood guard over their mother’s coffin at the Edinburgh vigil tonight, a body language expert has claimed.

After a short procession, King Charles III, Anne, the Princess, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood with bowed heads each on one of the four corners of the oak coffin.

But while all four siblings looked broadly similar, their facial expressions hinted at the internal struggles they faced during the deeply poignant moment at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Prince Andrew looked ‘pained’, while Princess Anne may have been trying to fight back the tears.

The Queen’s children each tried to convey different emotions as they stood guard over their mother’s coffin at tonight’s Edinburgh vigil, a body language expert has claimed. Prince Charles was the epitome of ‘firmness and determination’ with his straight forehead (above)

Prince Andrew’s eyebrows had dropped to the floor, giving him a “painful expression,” Judi said. The Duke of York, pictured, joined his siblings at the wake tonight

“Anne, Charles and Andrew all had very different facial expressions of reflection and sadness,” Judi James said in an interview with FEMAIL.

‘Charles’ features were more horizontal, suggesting a desire for determination and determination. Andrew’s eyebrows were in a deep frown that gave his downcast eyes a rather pained expression.

Judi explained that the king appeared cheerful as he got out of the car with his wife Camilla, the queen consort, “but once inside the cathedral his mood seemed to change.”

The king looked somewhat ‘terrible’ pictured, turning twice to watch his brothers, Edward and Andrew, follow from behind

“Charles’ reflective pose and the way he stopped at full height suggested he was stealing himself,” Judi said. Pictured, Charles taking his place next to his mother’s coffin

The king looked a bit ‘terrible’ and turned twice to watch his brothers, Edward and Andrew, follow from behind.

She continued, “The four siblings then assumed the formation in which they would do their vigil and it might have been Charles’s expectation that they would instead walk in a line.

“When they reached the coffin, Anne’s gaze was hollow as she looked closely before turning her back on her.

“Charles’ reflective pose and the way he pulled himself up to full height suggested he was stealing himself before all four of them took the wake pose with heads down and hands folded in front.”

The Duke of York kept his eyes closed for a while during the wake, while the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex kept their eyes on the ground

Members of the public – who have gathered in the thousands along the coffin all afternoon – continued to walk past as the royal family came to a complete standstill

The king and his family stood next to four suitable members of the Royal Company of Archers on watch, dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.

Members of the public – who have gathered around the coffin by the thousands all afternoon – were briefly stopped to allow the royal family to take their place. However, they kept going once the vigil began, which gave them an extraordinary perspective on the historic moment.

Several members of the audience bowed as they passed the king, while others passed solemnly with their heads bowed. Charles wore the Prince Charles Edward Stuart tartan and white heather in his Balmoral lappelle, while Anne and Edward appeared in military uniform.

King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward each stood on one of the four corners of the coffin in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes

The king kept his hands clasped and also looked at the floor as the audience passed by

However, despite serving in the Falklands War, Andrew wore only a morning suit, as he was banned from wearing a uniform in public places following his banishment from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. . The Duke of York may only appear in military attire during a second Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.

The tradition has been upheld since the death of King George V in 1936, and Princess Anne is today the first female royal to participate.

The Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex sat on chairs opposite the coffin while the wake, which began at 7:46 PM and ended at 7:56 PM, took place in the Old Cathedral. The Archers have been on watch for 20 minutes at the coffin, which will remain in St Giles’ for 24 hours before being taken to London to be laid in state.

Members of the crowd cheered as Charles arrived at the cathedral and as he left. As he drove past them, they took pictures and videos and said, ‘Here he is. Here he is. It’s the king.’