How the Queen helped plan her own state funeral and chose Westminster Abbey as the venue

The nation will come to a halt in nine days as the Queen is buried amid all the pomp and circumstance that Britain does best.

Our longest-serving monarch will have the first state funeral in over half a century at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September.

Not only is it the first since Winston Churchill’s in 1965, it will also be the first in the abbey for a monarch since George II’s way in 1760.

Since then, such funerals have been held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. But the Queen, taking an active part in planning her final farewell, decided that hers should be in the much larger abbey.

Our longest-serving monarch will have the first state funeral in over half a century at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September. The Queen is photographed smiling after her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on 2 June 1953

It can hold a congregation of 2,000, compared to 800 in St George’s Chapel and its central London location makes it a better place for large crowds.

The abbey is steeped in significance to the Queen as she was crowned and married here. The Queen Mother’s funeral was also held there in 2002.

The date is not yet known and the details of the funeral are not yet known. It was not yet clear yesterday whether there would be a holiday.

But it is known that the planning of the funeral began as early as the 1960s. The Queen’s coffin is expected to be moved by a porter to a gun carriage outside after five days in state at Westminster Hall.

She will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex to the main chapel, where her mother and father George VI were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret. Pictured is the Queen’s father, George VI, lying in state in Windsor

The original plans are for the coffin to be pulled to the abbey on the gun carriage by sailors – sailors – who use ropes instead of horses. Senior members of the family are expected to follow – as they did for the funeral of Princess Diana and the Duke of Edinburgh. The army will also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European monarchs and key figures of public life will be invited to gather in the abbey.

A notable absentee is Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has paid tribute to the queen after her death, but the Kremlin has confirmed that he will not attend her funeral. The service will be televised and a two-minute national silence is expected.

Afterwards, the Queen’s coffin is taken to St. George’s Chapel, the burial place for monarchs since the 19th century. She will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex to the main chapel, where her mother and father George VI were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Mourners are expected to queue for hours and nights to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall, expected from Wednesday.

Former head of royalty protection Dai Davies said yesterday that Scotland Yard’s new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley should “consider the risk that the funeral will attract a fixated individual, terrorists or people who just don’t like King Charles III and want to cause trouble.” Pictured are Charles and Camilla waving to the crowd outside Buckingham Palace yesterday

As large crowds are likely to continue to gather at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects, there could be around 10,000 police officers in London each day leading up to the funeral. The Met also needs help from specialist officers from armed forces across the UK.

Grenadiers flying from Iraq to participate Senior guards will fly home from Iraq to participate in ceremonies to mark the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Soldiers of Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, guard British diplomats in Baghdad. They will be returned to Britain in recognition of Queen’s Company’s seniority and her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. The company of 80 guards was named after her and she was an honorary commander. She will stay that way for now. Queen’s Company includes some of the Household Division’s tallest soldiers – each guard must be at least six feet tall. The Daily Mail understands that Queen’s Company soldiers will likely be chosen to carry Her Majesty’s coffin.

Former head of royalty protection Dai Davies said yesterday it would be a ‘big test’ for Scotland Yard’s new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who starts the job on Monday.

Davies said: ‘The Met are world leaders in securing ceremonies such as the 2012 London Olympics and royal weddings, but this is a challenge like no other. It will be a huge operation that will cost millions.

“He will have to take into account the risk that the funeral will attract a fixated individual, terrorists or people who just don’t like King Charles III and want to cause trouble.”

The former Met division commander added: “It’s not just the Met that will be involved. Specialist units of the SAS will also be called in. It will be a very complex operation. They have to work with the intelligence services to assess who is coming.’

Former Met commander Bob Broadhurst, who led the police operation for the 2012 London Olympics, said all leave and training will likely be cancelled.

Mr Broadhurst added: ‘Unfortunately, large numbers of people also bring criminal opportunities, so you have to control crime. You have to manage the basics, like lost children, all the other things that come with it.

‘It is clear that terrorism will be a factor, security is a big issue from the start.

“By the end of the week, you’ll start clicking on what, I’d almost certainly say, will be the largest security operation in the country.

“Virtually every country on earth will want to send its king, queen, prime minister or president.”

There will be a period of royal mourning until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.