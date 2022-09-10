How the new King ordered his warring sons to reunite for the sake of their late grandmother

Warring Princes William and Harry and their wives were reunited yesterday for a royal walk amid extraordinary scenes at Windsor Castle.

To the surprise of the crowd expecting only William and Kate, both couples emerged from a black Audi late in the afternoon to gasp, then murmur approvingly — followed by cheers. The quartet – once called the Fab Four – then spent 40 minutes inspecting the floral tributes and shaking hands with benefactors.

Then William drove them away, his wife beside him, the Sussexes in the back, towards Frogmore Cottage where Harry and Meghan are staying.

Whether this meant a reconciliation or an interruption in hostilities, no one could have guessed.

Upon arrival, the brothers had appeared to exchange a few words, although Kate and Meghan stood silently apart. All four, dressed in black, then moved separately through the crowd, the Sussexes on one side, the new Prince and Princess of Wales on the other.

The crowd only expected to see Kate and William, but the Crown Prince gallantly offered his younger brother an olive branch by inviting him and Meghan to join them on their tour.

Meghan watches Kate as the four admire the floral tribute to the Queen. If only they could have reunited in her lifetime

The warring princes are comforted by their respective wives as they look down on the flower offerings left by the multitudes of benefactors

A source in the palace said William held out the olive branch to Harry after speaking with the king.

The call went out to the Sussexes earlier in the day: would they join Kate and William for a walk? Harry and Meghan accepted.

It was said to William that it was important for the family to come together in a show of unity at an incredibly difficult time.

The walkabout was supposed to start around 4:30 PM, but was postponed to 5:15 PM to ensure the Sussexes had time to get ready. “Harry looked a little tense,” noted body language expert Judi James. “He used a ‘barrier gesture’ – a gesture he uses to show fear – with his hand holding his coat in front of him.

“But William looks a lot more relaxed. It seems that he is the one who instigates a display of unity to honor the memory of his grandmother.’

The reunion came after the king made his peace offering to Harry and Meghan during his first address to the nation as Monarch.

The King said: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

The King, 73, has never given up hope of rekindling his relationship with his youngest son, despite Harry and Meghan moving to the US and attacking the Royals publicly.

Harry falsely claimed that his father had ‘cut them off’ financially and Meghan claimed that a Royal had made a racist comment before Archie was born.

William would have avoided any contact with Harry in case their exchanges ended in his forthcoming memoir.

As they walked around floral tribute, Harry placed a tender hand on Meghan’s back. There were repeated shouts of ‘Harry’ and ‘Meghan’ and benefactors passed by the bridal bouquets and some red roses.

Beatrice Grant, of Inverness, said Kate revealed that her four-year-old Louis had said to her, ‘Never mind, great-grandmother with great-grandfather’. Mrs. Grant added, “She said she was upset and she had tears in her eyes.”

Cheryl Young, 38, a mother from Preston, said of seeing the Fab Four: “It’s very surprising, but you know what, it’s beautiful too and hopefully it can stay that way.”

Michael Clerk, 37, a teacher from Alton, Hampshire, met Harry and Meghan with his daughters Isobel, ten, and Sophie, six. “I shook his hand and told him I was so sorry for his loss. It is a privilege to meet Royalty, but also a sad time. I wasn’t surprised to see that they should be together as a family to mourn.”

His wife Lauren said Harry was “really sweet with the kids” adding: “You can tell he has his own kids.”

Nicola Hodgson, a teacher from Windsor, said: ‘I told Harry I was sorry for his loss. I felt myself go. It was very emotional. He took the time to talk to everyone. It was very special.’

Grandmother Joan Whelan, from Twickenham, South West London, said: ‘He asked how I was and I said, ‘It’s nice to see you again.’ I asked him for a hug and he said of course. I loved getting a hug from him.”

Reshma, from Pinner, north London, told William she had recently lost her parents. “I asked him how his children were and he said they were fine. I told him his parents would look down on them all now.”

