How ‘The Midnight Club’ Explores the Healing Effects of Storytelling

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from the Netflix series, The Midnight Club.





Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong‘s The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill young adults who spend the last months of their lives together in a hospice. As expected, the series delves deep into the effects a terminal diagnosis has on a person, especially when the patients are so young, with so much to live for. While questions of mortality and morality are central to The Midnight Club, the series is really about storytelling. To help them pass the time and cope with their very complicated problems, Brightcliffe’s patients gather in the library every night just as the clock strikes midnight. There is a pact between the patients, whereby they promise to send signs from outside if they die, but the Midnight Club is all about telling horror stories. And every night we join the Midnight Club, we realize that these stories are the patients’ way of coping with a harsh reality.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

When Ilonka (Iman Benson) discovers the Midnight Club for the first time, she and the audience realize that Brightcliffe’s patients tell stories to strengthen their bond with each other. No wonder Anya (Ruth Coddi) doesn’t want to invite Ilonka to the club, even though the new girl tells great stories. While their stated goal is to share horror stories and scare each other, the Midnight Club is actually more concerned with keeping each other company and using horror stories as a front to share their deepest secrets with their friends.

Image via Netflix

It is for that reason that Natsuki (Aya Furukawa) comes up with a story to confess that she tried to kill herself. It is also through a story that Anya reveals her past as a drug addict. Even Kevin (Igby Rigney) uses a story to admit to himself that he’s not the good guy everyone thinks he is and that he’s actually tired of pleasing the people around him.

RELATED: Every Mike Flanagan Movie and TV Show, Ranked





Stories That Serve a Purpose

Image via Netflix

The individual stories of The Midnight Club work so well because they are not only excuses for extending the runtime of the series, but also the way each patient of Brightcliffe comes to terms with the mistakes of their past and their grim future. Stories are also used to show character growth, such as when Sandra (Annarah Cymone) uses a classic noir story to apologize to Spencer (Chris Sumpter) for the suffering her religion caused him when he revealed he was gay. There’s a complex conflict beneath a funny and sometimes crazy story, but the fact that it’s all make-believe helps Sandra admit things she was too afraid to say out loud, like how religion can be harmful and even her own actions. can be fueled by prejudice.

In The Midnight Club, stories are also how Brightcliffe’s patients reaffirm their identities or reflect on who they really are. For example, Spencer’s story is about accepting that there is nothing wrong with being gay. As for Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota), he creates a fantasy in which he can save the world, as he always dreamed. But his story is also about surviving longer than fate would have you wished, about cheating death to steal a little more time among the living. Each story shared after the clock strikes midnight is an exploration of the patient’s psyche, increasing the emotional stakes of each story and making each Midnight Club meeting meaningful. Even Cheri’s (farewell) silence has meaning, because her refusal to share ghost stories while she is very comfortable laying through her teeth every day, testifies to her feelings of desolation and the loneliness she does not want to face.

But also outside the club meetings, the series revolves around stories and how they have the power to give us hope. It is because of a story that Ilonka goes to Brightcliffe, haunts ghosts while hoping that some magic is in its place to save her. And because of the Paragon story, the entire club is willing to sacrifice their most precious possessions to save Anya, hoping to make a fairy tale come true. Hope can be dangerous, though, and by believing in a story too much, Ilonka puts herself and others in danger after inviting Shasta (Samantha Sloya) to Brightcliffe in the middle of the night. And at the end of the season, Ilonka must choose to let go of stories and accept her death; only then can she fully enjoy the rest of her life. Stories can be gifts that life gives us to find meaning, but they can also obscure the truth and lead people down a dangerous path.

A story of telling stories

Image via Netflix

It’s curious to think about The Midnight Club as a storytelling story, because the show takes on a meta aspect that allows us to reflect on Flanagan’s overall work. Flanagan has already explored how ghost stories are manifestations of our collective desire to think that there is more than oblivion waiting for us after death. That idea led to the creation of The Haunting of Hill House and Chasing Bly Manor. Bly ManorIn particular, one big story is told by a lover who isn’t ready to make the woman she loves disappear forever. And Midnight Mass is a story Flanagan used to explore his own thoughts on the destructive power of religion, the beauty of faith, and how humans are so complex because we are constantly afraid of dying. It is then appropriate that The Midnight Club focuses on storytelling itself, showing how each of Flanagan’s productions is at its core about real human lives, regardless of all the supernatural elements they share.

Stories permeate our daily lives. We constantly tell anecdotes to loved ones, and friends forge together stories of their childhood that will be remembered forever by all involved. Stories also shape our faith, as great stories from the past can make us believe in God, souls, and the afterlife. Stories are more than just stories. They are tools we use every day to connect with other people, ourselves and the world around us. And The Midnight Club does a wonderful job of proving this by bringing storytelling to the forefront.

The Midnight Club is now available on Netflix. Watch the series trailer below: