How the Middletons have become a ‘core part’ of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales

Since marrying into the royal family in 2011 and becoming a member of The Firm, Kate Middleton has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73.

The parents of three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.

Over the years, the Middleton family has been invited to family events, including the christening of their three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole and Mike Middleton attended the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and more intimate commitment service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor

The Princess of Wales, 40, has always had a close relationship with her mother Carole, 67 (mother and daughter pictured at Royal Ascot, 2017)

It is not known how many times they met Her late Majesty, but over the years the couple have cemented themselves in the family with their participation in both family and royal events.

In June, the pair were spotted at the Queen’s platinum jubilee party at the palace following speculation over whether they would attend.

As the royal family stood in a united front at the state funeral to mourn the Queen, the Princess of Wales was a rock for her two eldest children, who were present at the services.

And as Prince William fulfilled his role as grandson of Her late Majesty and walked behind her coffin as part of the procession, Kate would have been grateful to have her parents nearby as a source of comfort should she and the children need them .

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved the family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, and they have just started a new term at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Carole and Mike Middleton, who live in Berkshire, are now much closer to their daughter Kate and grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor this summer

Being in Windsor means the family is much closer to Carole and Mike, who play a key role in their grandchildren’s lives.

Last year, party shop entrepreneur Carole gave an insight into her family Christmas with her daughter Kate and grandchildren, describing the ‘very silly’ antics they get up to.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of two Scandinavian-style elves sold by her party company, Party Pieces.

Alongside the festive photograph, she wrote: ‘I’m going to need a pair of these cheeky guys in December to hide around the house and make my grandkids laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!’

She added: “I love making Christmas fun and exciting for my grandkids and that’s what our Silly Santa edit is for!”

Carole has also previously hinted that she does not spoil the children at Christmas and prefers to give thoughtful gifts, arguing that “the smallest gifts can bring the most joy”.

The mum-of-three has also previously revealed how she keeps the grandchildren entertained by encouraging them to get involved in gardening.

She told Saga magazine last year: ‘If I’m planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at ‘activity stations’ with their own little trowel and pot, so they can get started straight away.’

She added: “It’s important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is giving them the opportunity to get a bit muddy.”

As a mother, Kate seems to keep her children in touch with her own upbringing, which was reflected in Wales’ family holiday to Jordan last summer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis on holiday to a place where Kate herself spent part of her childhood when Mike, a former flight attendant with British Airways, worked in Amman.

In a family portrait released as Wales’ Christmas card last year, Kate, William and the children posed for a photo on their family holiday.