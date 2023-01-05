How The Menu connects to Game of Thrones and Succession

This interview with the director of The menu was originally published in conjunction with the film’s theatrical release. It has been republished to coincide with the film’s release on HBO Max and digital platforms.

At first glance Mark Mylod’s thriller The menu looks like a cold, high-end horror movie. The trailer shapes it as the story of a successful chef who lays a trap for his wealthy, spoiled clients, dragging them into an unpredictable life-or-death game where he and his devoted followers set all the rules. Bloody chaos ensues. But Mylod sees the film differently – and his interpretation ties right into what drew him not only to this film, but to his other most high-profile work, as regular director of the hit TV series. Succession and Game of Thrones.

For Mylod, the connection between those three stories is the way they interact with family – literally beyond Game of Thrones and Successionand more symbolically The menuwhere the hostile, mysterious, aristocratic Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), has built his kitchen staff into a slavishly devoted team that his fanatical apprentice Elsa (Guardians star Hong Chau) specifically describes as a family.

“If I have a common thread in my work – going back to my British work, when I first started directing in the late 1500s – it’s family,” Mylod joked to Polygon in an interview after The menu‘s premiere at the 2022 Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. “I realized that power and family are symbiotic, especially in the formative years. I am really fascinated by that. You’re trapped in the space where you live, and you can’t really escape until you can get out of the house. And so there is an endless potential for dramatic conflict.”

In Game of Thrones, bloodlines are basically destiny – everyone involved in the titular quest for power and dominance is both stimulated and constrained by the family into which they were born. In Successionthe whole story revolves around the connections and competition within a wealthy family. In The menuhowever, there’s more of a sense that Chef Slowik’s patrons — including characters played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, and Aimee Carrero — have been set up by a cult-like family.

“Part of the appeal of The menu was that idea that you put all the characters in this one box with that quasi-family, and lock them in this space, and there’s endless potential for dramatic showdowns and dramatic conflict,” Mylod says. “And from there you get that lovely relationship between suspense and comedy that the writers make so much use of.”

Literal family enters The menuwith Chef Slowik’s mother as one of the patrons at his life and death dinner, though their relationship and intentions with each other are one of the film’s greatest mysteries.

“We were hoping you would fill in some blanks,” says Mylod. “[The question is] all the time How far do you go with exhibition? How far do you go in Chef’s backstory? We were walking on a tightrope with that. The choice we made was to buy into the intelligence of the public. They can do those things themselves. The audience is so sophisticated these days that we didn’t feel like we needed to get into that too much. They could feel the emotional connection.”

A further connection between Game of Thrones, Successionand The menu is that all three stories have a lot to do with wealthy people weaponizing their power and being punished for their hubris, but all three stories also humanize those characters.

“That chess game was always central,” says Mylod. “With Bong [Joon-ho] in Parasite, he never intended the poor people to be the goodies and the rich people to be the bad guys. That’s corny, and it starts to undermine the authenticity of the emotional story he’s trying to tell. We were in the same place – we wanted to have an emotional connection with these characters. We could see them doing stupid things, but I certainly didn’t want them to be just cardboard cutouts, two-dimensional stereotypes. We wanted them to have an emotional life, and we wanted the audience to feel their danger.

For Mylod, the connections are between Succession and The menu are stronger both thematically and in terms of how he worked behind the scenes to encourage improvisation and full cast participation.

“Something I brought with me The menu very specific of Succession was my continued lifelong admiration for Robert Altman and the way he works,” says Mylod. “I was fortunate very early in my directing career to work with two actors, Charles Dance and Michael Gambon, who had worked on [Altman’s masterpiece] Gosford Park, and I always bombarded them with questions about how he worked. He was really pretty much the first director in the West to get two sound mixers and get everybody [on a set] micronized.”

Altman was known for his naturalistic, overlapping dialogue, captured on set with people encouraged to stay in character at all times. Mylod applied that technique Succession and The menu to give his sets what he calls “a Darwinian feel” where everyone is acting all the time, rather than just in short setups where the camera is on them and they have specific dialogue in the script.

“Everyone was busy and everyone was improvising, so everyone is alive and present all the time,” he says. “I used that up Successionand I used it up The menu. It takes a very specific, courageous, intelligent, intuitive actor to embrace that. We were very specific in our recruitment to achieve that. [With The Menu], the result was the happiest seven weeks you could possibly have on set as we were all cooped up together in our bubble with COVID at the time. All the extras would come on set in the morning, everyone has a microphone, and if they happen to be off camera, they’re still supporting, still improvising, and keeping the vibe of the restaurant alive.

“Those brilliant kitchen staff were there every day, after going through this boot camp on exactly what they should be doing at any given time. They do their choreographed dance, with that precision of Slowik’s world. So we ended up with a very loose and free way of working, which is an interesting counterpoint to the precision of the writing and the rhythm of Slowik’s world.”

As for themes that connect Succession and The menuMylod says the “eat the rich” idea of ​​powerful people being punished is “part of the fun,” but that he’s more interested in how both stories deal with warped creativity and the disintegration of characters’ ideals.

“The perversion of art through power, through exclusivity, through money, is definitely something I’m personally interested in. Succession,” he says. “I worked with [Succession creator] Jesse [Armstrong] on that. Of The menu, I think the theme of the sheer beauty of creating good food for another human being, the sheer elemental act of sharing and supporting and nurturing another – it’s so beautiful. You can’t get more fundamental than that, except maybe during childbirth. And that that’s been perverted by the industry, by money — that feels to me like there’s a tragic element to it [for Chef Slowik]. I find this perversion of an ideal really interesting.”

Ultimately, that sense of tragedy in a character is part of what defines Mylod’s favorite characters in all three of these stories. While he’s hesitant to expose his fandom for one character over another in these three ensemble projects — “That’s like asking me my favorite kid,” he says — he admits he’s drawn to villainous characters who identify themselves as see heroes.

In front of Game of Thrones, that meant you were drawn to Cersei Lannister. “[Actor] Lena [Headey] was so the complete opposite of that character,” says Mylod. “She’s so loose and sweet and fun, and then she just completely transforms into this different human being on camera. It’s just extraordinary to see the transition. It seems so effortless.

“And [Cersei is a favorite] because I remember talking to Lena about her way of looking at the character – she made a comment one day about ‘I’m just trying to protect my kids here’. As Cersei was not a bad person, she was just a woman trying to protect her children. Viewed from that point of view alone, it was a revelation to me. I was a little romanticized by how extremely evil she is, and at the same time she’s just trying to protect her kids. So I liked that.”

In front of Succession, Mylod is attracted to Tom Wambsgans (played by Matthew Macfadyen), the supporter of the Roy family, also because of the distance between actor and character. “Really the same argument,” says Mylod. “There is no best character, but in terms of who changes himself the most in the character, it would be Matthew, because he’s such a beautiful, quietly spoken, gentle character, and then he turns into Tom, this monster.

“And he just adds an emotional dimension to the character that sometimes breaks my heart because he’s just a Midwestern kid trying to make it big and chasing his dream. So when you look at him and say maybe he’s a bad guy, he just thought he was doing a good job. No one thinks he’s a bad guy.”

The same goes for Mylod’s favorite character in The menu: inevitably, the tortured villain, Chef Slowik, who also does not consider his capture and torture of his patrons evil. Instead, he sees that they captured and tortured him, which leads to everything that happens in the film. “That’s why I love him,” says Mylod. “He is the essential, silent tragedy behind what will hopefully be a really fun ride of a movie. Slowik is in pain. He’s just trying to stop the pain.”