How the Maple Leafs landed on their NHL roster (and why they might open short)

TORONTO — Depending on your point of view, the Toronto Maple Leafs are either math wizards or playing with fire.

When Kyle Dubas peeped his final salary cap-compliant roster over the goal line in time for Monday’s 5 p.m. ET NHL deadline, assistant GM and resident capologist Brandon Pridham undoubtedly got a primary assist for navigating a tricky situation.

Fair or not, the cap has a significant impact on who gets to stay on.

“It’s undoubtedly a factor,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe. “I’ve been in a number of meetings, I’ve been quite confused about a lot of the factors that come into play outside of the actual evaluation of the players.”

After a string of signings and cuts, injury decisions, and waiver postings, the Maple Leafs came in on a nice coffee to maximize their long-term injured reserve pool—the tightest witness in the league’s cap era.

Forced by the pandemic-flattened ceiling, teams are getting smarter and cunning when it comes to using the maximum $2.15 million in LTIR aid and milking as much talent as possible for the least financial pain.

According to our friends at PuckPedia.com, the Tampa Bay Lightning did the best job last season of maximizing their LTIR potential and getting within $712 of the cap. Already this fall, the Maple Leafs (just $4), Vegas Golden Knights ($17), Lightning ($33) and Edmonton Oilers ($165) beat that goal, with the Vancouver Canucks the tightest with their figure at the exact limit.

Without getting too caught up in the calculus here, here’s what fans should know about Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 opening roster, which uses all 50 contracts allowed and has a scant 20 out of 23 players in the major league.

• Healthy scratches are a luxury that the Leafs cannot afford.

Toronto is so tight to the ceiling that if John Tavares can’t string them in Montreal on Wednesday, the Leafs will have to dress 19 and play their opening game one man short.

While Tavares was originally said to be out for a minimum of three weeks with an oblique injury, the captain practiced in full contact, led Monday’s streak and isn’t ruling out an early return after around two weeks.

“The odds are getting bigger every day,” Tavares told reporters. “I want to be a part of it more than anyone.”

Kick-off with a back-to-back and four games in six nights, both Tavares and Toronto need to be careful. He practices again on Tuesday, then calls Keefe on the flight to Quebec.

Either way, the coach will be enthralled in his ability to mix his lineup from day to day with so few bodies.

• Denis Malgin deserved to make the team — and he did.

Nick Robertson deserved to make the team—and didn’t.

During a competitive camp, both the Swiss returnee and the blue-chip prospect did everything in their power to justify a job on the show.

Malgin racked up eight points in six pre-season games. Robertson hung eight out of five. (Only one NHLer, Marco Rossi of Minnesota, was more productive in exhibition games.)

But with little money, Dubas could only afford to keep one undersized, capable winger.

Rather than risk losing Malgin on waivers, the GM (temporarily) demoted 21-year-old Robertson, who doesn’t need waivers to join the farm.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for a player who has worked very hard,” Keefe laments. “We are confident that he will be back here when needed.”

If Tavares needs more time to heal, Robertson’s time could arrive as early as Thursday with an emergency call.

As for Malgin 2.0, Tavares notes the winger’s growing comfort and confidence, plus his nose for the net.

Malgin has his own theory as to why he made the cut: “Played hockey well, right?”

Difficult to argue.

• Zach Aston-Reese looks like a bargain. The bottom six checker and defensive specialist arrived in Canada for a nudge-wink tryout, eventually signing a team-friendly one-year contract of $840,630 over the Thanksgiving weekend — essentially the most money available while the Leafs remained compliant.

The former Penguin and Duck almost immediately won Keefe’s confidence and brought speed and lead to Toronto’s young, cheap fourth line.

He wouldn’t be the first role player to turn a strong performance for a major competitor into a better payday later.

• The Leafs knew a crisis would come once they committed to Calle Jäarnkrok.

By signing the utility to an $8.4 million four-year commitment over the summer, Järnkrok provided more long-term security than any Leafs skater not named Morgan Rielly. It also guaranteed a pinch of the depth.

As a result, all the hopeful Marlies (Robertson, Pontus Holmberg, Alex Steeves, et al.) were returned to the farm. Both new recruits (Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete) and trusted vets (Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford) were exempted—and were exempted.

If Toronto could carry more bodies, Keefe says several of these players would be in the NHL today.

“The system is what it is, and our situation is what it is,” he says.

• Timothy Liljegren ($1.4 million cap hit) and Jordie Benn ($750,000) kick off the season on LTIR, meaning they’re weeks away from returning.

Depth defender Carl Dahlström is injured in reserve in the season opening.

• Where does Simmonds go from here?

The past three weeks have not been easy for the proud 1,000-game power-forward, but he has behaved like a true pro the entire time.

Simmonds, 34, has never played an AHL game in his professional career. Does he report to the Marlies, drive the bus, and wait for an injury or a game to demand his fighting spirit?

Or will he be assigned a trade to a roster where he could be of immediate NHL impact?

There’s will in the engine and gas in the tank. Speculation has a return to Philadelphia as an option, and Nick Kypreos reports that the Ottawa senators have some interest. Spicy.

The fact that Simmonds has already granted waivers makes him more agile through the trade, and according to Elliotte Friedman, Dubas emailed the rest of the league to make him available.

Keep an eye on this situation as the Leafs and Simmonds work on a fix.

Expected opening night line-up

forward

Flagline – Matthews – Marner

Malgin – Tavares* – Nylander

Engvall – Kerfoot – Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese – Kämpf – Aubé-Kubel

Defense

Reilly – Brodie

Muzzin – Hol

Giordano – Sandin

goalkeepers

Murray

Samsonov

*If healthy.