How ‘The Hunger’ Uses Beauty and Violence to Show the Art of Horror

It’s six minutes of mind-blowing visuals, dazzling lighting and insane montage to an ominous goth rock song, and it’s one of the most incredible opening sequences ever filmed. Two figures dressed in black and disguised behind sunglasses (Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie) move in the smoky shadows and see a young couple on a crowded dance club floor. A visual seduction of the pair begins as the camera cuts back and forth to the lead singer of the punk band Bauhaus Peter Murphy, looking like a bat behind a wire cage, singing “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” in a deep, throaty bass. The action moves to the young couple’s home as the temptation continues, culminating in a shocking moment of bloody violence when Deneuve and Bowie suddenly slit the couple’s throats. From the moment the 1983 horror masterpiece The hunger starts, director Tony Scottcamera operator Stephen Goldblattand music composers Denny Jaeger and Michel Rubinic don’t waste your time letting the audience know they are about to experience a masterpiece.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Nearly 40 years since its original release, The hunger remains the best example of how a horror film about contemporary vampires in Manhattan can also be a magnum opus of sensational, sensual grandeur.





Deneuve, Bowie, Sarandon – A perfect cast

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

Scott intended to make a film that was as beautiful as it was terrifying, starting with the casting of its lead actors. As matriarchal vampire Miriam Blaylock, Deneuve, with her breathtaking beauty and flawless porcelain skin, is the perfect subject for an artist. Her unapproachable, icy face makes her attractive, but also intimidating. She’s hiding something behind her impeccable facade, but it’s something you might not want to know.

RELATED: Classic ’80s Horror Including ‘The Hunger’ and ‘Cat People’ Comes to Criterion Channel for Halloween

Oscar-winning costume designer Milena Canonero (Barry Lyndon, Marie Antoinette) emphasizes the mystery by dressing Miriam in lace veils that conceal her face, hats that give a shadow silhouette and classically tailored suits that emphasize Miriam’s literal timelessness. As Miriam’s partner John, David Bowie has just the right amount of androgynous beauty and vampire-like danger. With an eye that is steel blue and an eye that is deep brown, John is an alien character, a man who exists in his own unique dimension. Unlike Miriam and John, Susan Sarandon, like Sarah Roberts, is the lab-coated professional with the playful semi-punk hair. A dedicated physician studying the aging process, she’s a pro by day, but with a dash of naughtiness by night. When Sarah becomes entangled in Miriam and John’s lives, Scott makes their story a ballet of seduction and suspense.

The juxtaposition of beauty and violence

Cinematographer Goldblatt imagines virtually every shot The hunger come to life like an elegant oil painting. The camera sweeps the interior of Miriam’s and John’s vast brownstone like the tip of an artist’s brush, white net curtains fluttering against the breeze from the open windows, the sprawling marble staircase bathed in bluish shades and a faint mist in the background, the accentuated aisles and columns signify ancient wealth and modern sophistication.

At the same time, Miriam and John have a drab, gray concrete basement with an incinerator where they dump the victims’ bodies and celebrate to preserve their eternal youth. This shocking combination of the beautiful and the horrific is a recurring theme everywhere The hunger. As viewers are seduced by the exquisite and the serene, they are suddenly plunged into fear and darkness. When John ages rapidly within hours, his striking beauty is replaced by sagging skin and sunken eyes, the landscape around him changes too. John moves from the splendor of the brownstone to the cold, stone walls of Sarah’s medical clinic, then to the gunmetal skies and sandy, rainy streets of New York City.

Jaeger and Rubini’s score accentuates these surprising tonal shifts, from the classical sounds of violins and cellos to the modern sounds of electronic synthesizers. This contrast is emphasized in a particularly cruel and heartbreaking scene involving Miriam’s and John’s 15-year-old violin student Alice (Beth Ehlers). While Alice plays a classic piece by Édouard Lalo, John cuts her throat in a desperate attempt to keep herself alive. A splash of deep red blood lands on a page of Alice’s white sheet music. It’s as if director Scott reminds the viewer of the fine line between calm and brutality, pleasure and pain. Scott and Goldblatt also fuse religious symbolism with Luciferian themes in the film, especially in the scene where David meets his ultimate fate. As Miriam carries David, now a century old in one day, to his eternal resting place in the attic, Goldblatt creates a living rendition of Michelangelo’s La Pietà. With the nearly lifeless David in her arms as a haze of white light descends from above, Miriam resembles the Virgin Mary cradling Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. But instead of ascending to heaven like Christ, David remains in a state of eternal purgatory, unable to die and escaping endless torture.

Cinematic and musical artistry

The hungerThe union of cinematic and musical artistry culminates in the pivotal seduction scene between Miriam and Sarah. Miriam serves Sarah a special sherry in a delicate crystal glass, then sits down at the piano and plays Léo Delibes’ “Lakmé Flower Duet” as Sarah becomes captivated by the sounds and sensations they convey. Soon, the two women are in bed together, and again Scott portrays the moment as a painting, with Miriam and Sarah tangled on pristine white sheets as mesh curtains float around them, while the “Flower Duet” continues to play in the background. Moreover, in a 2009 interview about this seduction scene, Sarandon discussed how she and Deneuve teamed up with director Scott to bring a sense of artistry and eroticism to the scene. Sarandon also humorously noted what she said to Scott: “You know, I’m sorry, but do you really have to be drunk to sleep with Catherine Deneuve? Wouldn’t it be much more interesting if I slept with her because I chose it? And because she’s hot, and I want that?”

Amid this highly charged piece of erotica, Miriam bites Sarah’s arm and blood flows from Sarah as the classical music morphs into ominous electronica. The audience is once again startled from his halcyon haze to the realization that Miriam has imbued Sarah with something strange, something unsafe. although The hunger was made in 1983, several years before AIDS would be widely recognized as a global health emergency, and if you look at the scene today, it could almost serve as a metaphor – a person whose blood becomes contaminated with a pollution that will change their lives forever.

The broken chain of eternal life

Scott and Goldblatt create a stunning mise-en-scene of aesthetic beauty versus eerie violence in the film’s climax, when Sarah, battling Miriam’s control, slits her own throat with the blade of Miriam’s Egyptian Ankh necklace, destroying all the cursed undead. Miriam’s lovers are released who are hidden in the attic. As a blood-soaked Sarah lies dying before her, Miriam’s eternal beauty also begins to die, her face and body quickly decaying as the hideous undead surround her. A flock of white doves, symbols of peace and renewal, gather around the gruesome scene as Miriam fades away. Miriam’s final slow-motion dive from the top of a staircase is beautiful in its own horrifying way – a creature once so angelic in her appearance, slowly drifting into a ghastly eternal hell she herself created. Sarah’s rebirth as Miriam’s successor gives meaning to the doves that previously surrounded her bloodied body.

In the early 1980s, the horror genre was dominated by low-budget slasher films such as the Friday the 13th and Halloween franchises. The hunger was that rare entry that stepped outside the box and dared to offer audiences a more refined movie experience, while still delivering the “look between your fingers” moments of terror. Its influence can be seen in more recent horror films such as Ari Asters Midsommar and Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of Suspiria. Even Ryan Murphy paid tribute to The hunger in the 2016 TV season American horror story: hotelof Lady Gaga as a Miriam Blaylock-esque character. The hunger has earned its place as a classic, and 39 years later it remains a wonderful example of how a horror film can also be a high-quality work of art.