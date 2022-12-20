How the housing market has gone from scorching hot to freezing cold in record time

A lull is descending on Britain’s property market. After two and a half years of sky-high prices and frenzied bidding wars, for-sale signs hang around longer and real estate agents’ phones are quieter.

In 2020 and 2021, there was no usual pre-Christmas slump. Buyers were eager to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday and lower home loan rates, even during the December festivities.

But this year is different. Money Mail has spoken to real estate agents across the country, many of whom say the housing bubble has burst and rising mortgage costs have stopped buyers from moving.

“I’ve never seen the market go from so warm to so cold in such a short time,” says North Wales estate agent Ian Wyn-Jones.

“Properties are being put on the market for £250,000 and are selling for £180,000.”

Lesley Prescott, a surveyor for London-based Reliable Property Group, agrees.

“It’s the fastest hot-to-cold market I’ve ever seen,” he says.

‘The current trend is a downward spiral as sellers struggle to sell their homes, as the process takes more than 15 weeks and mortgage offers are withdrawn from buyers. There are about 50 percent fewer properties in the pipeline.’

Suddenly, the power is back in the hands of the house hunters. It means that there is a possibility to haggle prices again.

Last month, seven in 10 real estate agents saw the majority of sales agreed to below the asking price, according to industry body Propertymark.

In March, this figure was only 15 percent. And data from the Hamptons estate agency shows the fewest homes in England and Wales reached their asking price in November since January 2021.

Buyers have been unnerved by headlines suggesting a housing collapse is imminent. Earlier this month, one of Britain’s biggest lenders, Halifax, forecast property prices to fall 8 percent.

This means around £23,000 will be cut from the value of an average home. Yesterday, Nationwide forecast a similar drop, but stressed that any crash would be a “soft landing.” However, the agents are not so sure.

Joel Edgerton, of Wigan estate agency Regan and Hallworth, says: ‘We’re definitely in a buyer’s market now. We are seeing houses selling for less than they would have sold for at the beginning of the year.

But buying agent Emma Fildes, who runs Brick Weaver in London, sees an opportunity. She says: ‘In the last two years it’s been bidding war after bidding war.

‘Now you can turn around more aggressively and negotiate a better price. Everybody is doing it. No one wants to feel like they’re spending too much right now.

First-time buyer Robert Bolohan plans to buy a property with his wife Mariona in the new year, and he intends to haggle.

The couple had all but given up on their dream of owning a home after prices soared in recent years, thanks in part to demand pent up by the pandemic and stamp duty cuts.

They have been living at home with their parents in West Drayton, London, while saving money.

Robert, 28, who runs his own translation business called Lotuly, says: ‘Just a few weeks ago we went to look at a couple of houses in the Reading area.

It was really nice because these areas were very expensive last year, but now they feel much more affordable.’

He adds: ‘I own a business; I trade in almost everything I do. So of course, when it comes to finding a home, I expect to haggle politely.

Five tips to become a successful dribbler buyers market? Many experts suggest a real estate collapse is imminent 1. Be flexible with deadlines Some sellers are more happy to negotiate if you’re flexible with move-in dates, says real estate consultant Alex Goldstein. 2. Know when to sign Consider why you’re buying the property when negotiating, says Alex Mosley of the Perrygate broker: “If it’s the house of your dreams, don’t risk negotiating the price down.” 3. Do your homework Check websites like Rightmove to understand what’s on sale, says buying agent Emma Fildes: “You really need to know what you’re doing before you launch your offer.” 4. Trust your real estate agent “That’s vital,” says Alex Goldstein. “This is a people business, so if you’re receptive, they’ll pass it on to their customer.” 5. Be realistic Don’t get carried away with bargaining, says Joel Edgerton, a Wigan-based estate agent: “You have to think about what you think a property is worth and be realistic.”

However, experts warn that buyers are inexperienced in negotiating and should keep a few simple tips in mind.

First, it’s important to gauge the vendor’s appetite, says Ms. Fildes. ‘Are you getting divorced or have marital problems? So do they need to sell quickly? You have to know what you are doing before launching your offer.

Second, he says, negotiations need to start early in the process, otherwise things can get messy. Experts recommend focusing on becoming an attractive salesperson.

London-based property consultant Alex Goldstein says: “If you’re trying to negotiate from a position of strength, you need to have everything ready, including your ID, the mortgage contract in principle and have a lawyer.”

Ms Fildes says that buyers in today’s market should only expect to reduce the price by no more than 10 percent.

Goldstein adds: ‘You can cross the line.

“It’s a people business, and if you come in with a low offer, then you’re going to anger the seller. If you start with the wrong step, trust is broken.

Above all else, buyers need to be realistic, as not all homes will trade.

Aneisha Beveridge, the Hamptons’ head of research, says that in today’s market you’re more likely to be able to haggle the price of a bigger house than a one-bedroom apartment.

It signals a reversal of the pandemic-induced ‘race for space’, when buyers demanded larger properties with more spacious yards.

She says, “As mortgage rates have risen, higher payments are causing buyers to lose space moving up the housing ladder, increasing demand for smaller homes.”

And at the high end of the market, house prices are expected to remain buoyant.

In vacation hot spots, for example, real estate agents seem unfazed by news of a housing market crash.

Shireen Cunliffe, who works for John Bray Estate Agents in North Cornwall, says: “We’re in a prime location where sellers will always expect the best deals they can get.

“There are no signs that this will ever be a buyer’s market.”

