How the digital backpacker can positively impact tourism

In many ways, the travel industry tends to focus on business travelers and wealthier tourists, ignoring travelers like backpackers who tend to travel on a tight budget and have little to spend on their trip. However, there is a subset of backpackers, knowledgeable and educated and very active on social media, where the industry would do well to find ways to engage with them. These digital backpackers usually rate and report on the places they visit and the sights they see, often as video bloggers or vloggers.

Research in the International Journal of Knowledge Management in Tourism and Hospitality, the vlogging backpacker has explored how some of these people have become so-called ‘influencers’. The influencer effect can have a positive effect on tourism, especially if the industry can deal well with those people who could encourage others to visit a particular destination.

Hasliza Hassan of Multimedia University in Cyberjaya and Abu Bakar Sade of Universiti Putra Malaysia, both in Selangor, Malaysia, and Muhammad Sabbir Rahman of North South University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, point out that many vlogging backpackers have already been recruited as ambassadors. For tourist destinations in many parts of the world that may not be on the usual commercial travel routes, this could mean a major increase in travel to those places in the coming years. This could help reverse much of the decline in tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team suggests.

The researchers point out that travel vloggers generally have a positive view of the places they visit, the sights they see, and the food and entertainment they consume while traveling. Followers of the big influencers expect and anticipate this positivity, the team says. The study suggests that travel agents should keep travel vloggers in mind as digitally savvy allies who may be supported by the provision of accommodation and transportation to influence a particular destination or itinerary. This could make the digital backpacker a powerful part of promotion in the travel and tourism industry, the team adds.

More information:

Hasliza Hassan et al, Digitizing backpacker to travel vlogger, International Journal of Knowledge Management in Tourism and Hospitality (2022). Hasliza Hassan et al, Digitizing backpacker to travel vlogger,(2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJKMTH.2022.124101