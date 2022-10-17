How ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ Became My Genesis to Doing What I Love

I’ve loved TV since I was a young girl… But not just any TV. I loved Toy Story and backgrats as much as any 90s kid, but what really caught my eye was always a little more complex. At the time, Adelphia ruled Florida, where I was born and raised. There was no Netflix or Hulu, and the only thing Amazon sold were books. Looking back, it was a strange time in history because digital cable was a new concept and American families got access to hundreds of different channels that were not offered before. At the age of 7, Nickelodeon lost its appeal.





As a baby movie buff, I was lucky enough to be a product of the early 2000s. TV’s “New Golden Age” began and the character-driven dramas that would lead to a new type of main character started popping up everywhere. The flawed ‘anti-hero’ replaced the perfect ‘hero’ and that anti-hero looked more and more like the everyday individual every day.

My father nurtured my love for TV because he loved it too, and he really liked horror and gangster dramas. So I also really liked horror and gangster dramas. It became a point of contention between my now-divorced parents, but my father’s policy was that if the movie played on the standard cable, I could watch it. Basic cable was aired publicly, so anything that was overtly inappropriate for kids was squeaked out or skipped altogether. My mother strongly disagreed with this policy, but my father declined because watching TV was my favorite pastime. Dad and I developed a system: When Mom was home, I could have Nickelodeon programmed as my “Last” channel, so if she came in while I was watching scream on TBS, then I could subtly press “Last” and it would instantly switch back to Nickelodeon. This system worked (most of the time).





Because… Al Pacino

One of my favorite movies was from 1995 the devil’s advocate. the devil’s advocate is a supernatural horror about a young lawyer (Keanu Reeves), Kevin Lomax, of Florida who was pulled from obscurity by a powerful attorney (Al Pacino) in New York City who offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. Kevin has never lost a case, even against impossible odds. As time goes by, and Kevin’s life unravels, he begins to realize that not all is as it seems and the powerful attorney, John Milton, may have a sinister secret he’s keeping.

I was raised Catholic, so I was born with a sense of conscientiousness (not to be confused with Catholic guilt). The movie scared me, but I loved the adrenaline of fear, so I became obsessed. It wasn’t just the fun of being scared, though, it was Al Pacino himself. He was charming. In fact, he was so charming it was captivating. I was already a fan of Al Pacino’s because the godfather trilogy, but the devil’s advocate had it all. It was the intersection of the horror and gangster movies that I came to love.

Moreover, he is so humble that you might not see it coming if he were the channel of evil incarnated in a physical, human form. Pacino was already a household name, living legend and beloved actor the devil’s advocate was released. The idea that he should be bad is hardly even disturbing; he makes sure you like him anyway. I loved that and wanted to learn to be nice.

I started devouring everything I could from Al Pacino’s. It was difficult at first, but my mother’s restrictions on what I was allowed to see shrank as I got older. Blockbuster was like my church. When the other kids looked Zach and Cody I was watching in high school Dog day afternoon. As streaming networks became a household presence, I was able to watch his lesser-known films, such as: The Panic In Coniferous Park. It didn’t end with Pacino, though. It spurred the greats of my parents, grandparents, and my own generation; movies like Candy, Perfume, and She did him wrong.

My Genesis to a new career

Of course I wanted to be an actor. My parents disagreed. When I realized there was a way to reach me, my father and I watched the devil’s advocate again, but this time I was encouraged to see the courtroom scenes as a stage and the jury-selected scene as a means of differentiating others. My mother and father successfully deceived Jedi spirit me, and I decided I should become a lawyer. Law is mighty. I’ve heard lawyers describe the law as a superpower among men, and it is. You can be influential if you know something intimate that most others don’t and if what you know is something people are afraid to talk about. Plus, I thought it would be a profitable career.

So I studied law. And it bored me to death.

Fast forward two degrees, a miserable career, and 20 years later, and I realized that despite the stage that is the courtroom and the stories surrounding the many legal forms, there was never enough story to make me happy. I wouldn’t say I loved law, but I loved the drama and the stories surrounding it. I had grown up and being charming didn’t matter to me anymore. I learned that charm came from confidence, and profit came from doing something consistently.

I had to think about what made me happy, which I had never really done. I had no idea what made me happy. I went to fine dining to learn more about wine, acting for a while, casting, talent agent, contract manager and 25 other jobs (no exaggeration), none of which left me feeling less disillusioned than the practice of law.

The end of the road

What I didn’t realize from a young age was that movies are just projects. For those who pursue movies in any way, it’s work. You have to be passionate about what you do. The late, great Chadwick Boseman once said of acting, “You can only do it if you love it because it’s not all the glitz and glamor that people think it is. It’s really a working-class job. You work overtime, you sweat, you get hurt, you’re an athlete, you’re all it takes, and you get out of things that most people don’t normally have to deal with.” I looked the devil’s advocate for years and missed what really happened in it: Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, and Charlize Theron spent long days filming that movie doing what they are passionate about; they traded. So I reviewed it again.

I’d been running a blog for years to document wines I liked, gigs that touched me, and experiences while traveling. I wrote 10-minute plays and short stories as I pursued different careers, without considering what was right under my nose. I loved to write, tell stories and admire stories; I more than loved it. I loved it.

I say that the devil’s advocate is my origin because it is. the devil’s advocate was the reason I studied law and loved movies. I can’t deny what the law has taught me, albeit the hard way: that you can’t pursue something you’re not passionate about and expect to get satisfaction from. I also can’t deny what movies have taught me: that you should relentlessly pursue your passion and then relentlessly pursue a way to make that passion a part of your everyday life.

the devil’s advocate is 25 years old on October 17, and man, I wish it was possible to thank it for all it’s done for me.