How the Claremont Institute Became a Nerve Center of the American Right

Some of the sharpest criticisms of Claremont’s recent fame have come from scholars from similar backgrounds. “I think there’s a story here about the insularity of the conservative world,” said Laura Field, a political philosopher and scholar-in-residence at American University who has published several sharp critiques of Claremont in The Bulwark, a past year. publication started by conservatives of ‘Never Trump’. Claremont is “virtually unchallenged by the wider academia,” Field told me, because many academics, liberals as well as other conservatives, tend to rank among them political engagement in general, and Claremont’s ideas and public manners in particular. consider. Claremont scientists, on the other hand, “understand the power of a particular approach to politics that is sensational,” she said. Field pointed out a recent exception, a small panel discussion in Washington in July in which Kesler participated. Kesler defended the rise of populism as “pro-constitutional,” and so, he said, “even though it takes an angry shape in many cases,” it was difficult to “just condemn it as an outburst of democratic irrationalism.” . Bryan Garsten, a political scientist at Yale, responded that it was very generous to interpret current populism as “bursting in favor of an older understanding of constitutionalism,” but even if that were partially true, he questioned whether populism “can be expected to generate a new appreciation for constitutionalism” or that it would not do “just the opposite.” It is, Garsten said, “a dangerous game to try to ride the tiger.”

Nevertheless, Claremont’s recent successes have ensured effective fundraising. Klingenstein, the chairman of Claremont, which runs an investment firm in New York, was Claremont’s largest donor in 2019, at $2.5 million, about half its budget at the time. Claremont’s budget is now about $9 million, and Klingenstein no longer provides most of the funding. “They’re becoming less dependent on me, and that’s a good thing,” says Klingenstein. (On Steve Bannon’s July 15 podcast “War Room,” he noted that the budget continued to rise.) Other major recent donors, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, include the Dick and Betsy DeVos Foundation and the Bradley Foundation, two of the most prominent conservative family foundations in the country.

Many Claremont scholars still support Trump, but have also cultivated relationships with other figures of potential future importance, especially Ron DeSantis, who may envision a day when Trumpist conservatives find a more trustworthy and effective leader. Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College, with many Claremont graduates on his faculty and a strong presence in Washington, hosted an event with DeSantis last February at which he called DeSantis “one of the most important people alive.” According to The Tampa Bay Times, Hillsdale has helped DeSantis in his efforts to reshape Florida’s education system, participating in textbook discussions and reforming the state’s citizenship education standards. But Claremonters aren’t quite ready to push Trump aside. “Trump is loved by many Americans,” Kesler told me, “and you’re not going to be able to reject him and keep the party together, keep the movement together and win.” He said the future “probably lies with Trumpism, some version of Trump and his agenda, but not necessarily with Trump himself. And that’s because I don’t know if he can win.” The argument in 2016 was, “We’re taking a gamble with this guy, we’re taking a flyer,” Kesler said. “And I just don’t think they’re willing to have a second flyer. to take.”

Harry Jaffa always asked what perpetuated American conservatism. The answer was generally ideological: American conservatism was not about preserving a social structure, as in the old European societies, but rather about the American idea, a set of principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. What seems unsettled in Claremont is “the misty question of whether or not a republic is too far gone to be preserved,” wrote William Voegeli, its editor-in-chief, in the spring issue. “What would be the greater mistake – to keep fighting for the preservation of a republic that proves impossible to resuscitate, or to give up the defense of a republic whose strength may yet be restored?” Voegeli, at age 67, siding with the “central conservative impulse,” which is that “because valuable things are easy to break but difficult to replace, every effort should be made to preserve them as long as they can be preserved.” stay’. But he acknowledges that some of his younger colleagues seem ready to “give up conservatism for counter-revolution,” to “restore America’s founding principles.” Kesler was optimistic. “We need some sort of revival of the spirit of constitutionalism, which will then have to be fought, through laws and lawsuits and all the normal daily give and take of politics,” he said. “I am in favor of that. And it is going in the right direction.”

Tom Merrill, of American University, also studied Jaffa’s work and believes there is much in his teachings that can appeal to liberals and conservatives alike. “I think the country is so divided right now that if you had a Republican candidate who would say, ‘You know, we messed up in some ways, but we’re usually pretty good,’ I think there’s a big In the middle lane, and it would defuse some of this anger. According to Merrill, the American right at this point needed leadership and leadership that couldn’t come from the traditional establishment, which the voters had rejected. “There is a movement that is not the Republican Party, which needs people to speak for and shape the message,” he said. In the past, that meant movement conservatives shielding the undemocratic, un-American elements on the far right. Claremont could have filled that role, he argued. , but “the central challenge for the right is: can someone take those themes and articulate them in a mature way?”

Some at Claremont have expressed a desire to work with liberals, but their strategy seems to suggest the opposite. When I asked Williams what Claremont’s ideal future would look like, he mentioned the deconstruction of the governmental state. He recently told me that the June Supreme Court ruling restricting the EPA is “a step in the right direction,” and he would like to see Congress “turn back to legislation” instead of making rules. delegating to bureaucracy, a “long-term and complicated process where lawmakers learn rules they haven’t used in 30 years.” Prudence, he added, dictated that change should be incremental. “Although I can anticipate your next question, which is: You guys talk like counter-revolutionaries,” Williams said. “One of the goals of the more polemical stuff is to get our fellow conservatives wake up.”