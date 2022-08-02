How the C.I.A. Tracked the Leader of Al Qaeda

WASHINGTON — Intelligence agencies made a crucial discovery this spring after following Ayman al-Zawahri, the leader of Al Qaeda, to Kabul, Afghanistan: He liked to read alone on the balcony of his hiding place early in the morning.

Analysts look for that kind of information about patterns of life, any habit that the CIA can exploit. In al-Zawahri’s case, his long balcony visits gave the agency the opportunity for a clear missile shot that could prevent collateral damage.

The hunt for al-Zawahri, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, dates back to before the September 11 attacks. The CIA continued to look for him as he climbed to the top of Al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden and after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. And one misstep, the recruitment of a double agent, led to one of the bloodiest days in the agency’s history.