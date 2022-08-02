How the C.I.A. Tracked the Leader of Al Qaeda
WASHINGTON — Intelligence agencies made a crucial discovery this spring after following Ayman al-Zawahri, the leader of Al Qaeda, to Kabul, Afghanistan: He liked to read alone on the balcony of his hiding place early in the morning.
Analysts look for that kind of information about patterns of life, any habit that the CIA can exploit. In al-Zawahri’s case, his long balcony visits gave the agency the opportunity for a clear missile shot that could prevent collateral damage.
The hunt for al-Zawahri, one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, dates back to before the September 11 attacks. The CIA continued to look for him as he climbed to the top of Al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden and after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. And one misstep, the recruitment of a double agent, led to one of the bloodiest days in the agency’s history.
Shortly after the United States left Kabul, the CIA intensified its efforts to locate al-Zawahri, confident he would attempt to return to Afghanistan. Senior officials had told the White House that they would be able to remotely maintain and build information networks in the country, and that the United States would not be blind to terrorist threats there. For the agency, finding al-Zawahri would be an important test of that claim.
This article is based on interviews with current and former US and other officials, independent analysts who have studied the decades-long hunt, and others who have been briefed on the events leading up to the weekend strike. Most spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive information used to find al-Zawahri.
For years, al-Zawahri was thought to be hiding in the border area of Pakistan, where many Qaeda and Taliban leaders took refuge after the US invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001. He was wanted in connection with the 1998 bombings of the embassy in Tanzania. and Kenya, and the CIA had been monitoring a network of people intelligence officials believed supported him.
That network’s investigation intensified with the US’s departure from Afghanistan last year and the belief among some intelligence officials that senior Al Qaeda leaders would be tempted to return.
The hunch turned out to be correct. The agency discovered that al-Zawahri’s family had returned to a hiding place in Kabul. Although the family tried to avoid being watched and wanted to keep al-Zawahri’s location a secret, intelligence agencies soon learned that he, too, had returned to Afghanistan.
“There was a renewed effort to find out where he was,” said Mick Mulroy, a former CIA officer. “The only good thing that could come from the withdrawal from Afghanistan is that certain high-level terrorist figures would think it is safe for them to be there.”
The hiding place belonged to an associate of senior officials of the Haqqani Network, a battle-hardened and violent wing of the Taliban government, and was located in an area controlled by the group. Senior Taliban leaders occasionally gathered in the house, but US officials don’t know how much knew the Haqqanis were hiding al-Zawahri.
If some senior Taliban officials were not aware that the Haqqanis had allowed al-Zawahri to return, his assassination could drive a wedge between the groups, independent analysts and others said.
It is not clear why Al-Zawahri went back to Afghanistan. He had been making recruitment and promotion videos for a long time and it might have been easier to produce them in Kabul. He may also have had better access to medical treatment.
Whatever the reason, his ties to Haqqani network leaders led US intelligence agencies to the hiding place.
“The Haqqanis have a very long relationship with Al Qaeda dating back to the days of the mujahideen,” said Dan Hoffman, a former CIA officer. “They provide Al Qaeda with a lot of tactical support they need.”
Once the hiding place was found, the CIA followed the script it wrote while hunting bin Laden. The agency built a model of the site and tried to find out all about it.
Analysts eventually identified a figure who sat on the balcony reading but never left the house as al-Zawahri.
US officials quickly decided to target him, but the location of the house presented problems. It was in the Sherpur district of Kabul, an urban area of closely spaced houses. A missile armed with a large explosive can damage nearby homes. And any kind of raid by Special Operation forces would be prohibitively dangerous and limit the options for the US government to go on strike.
The search for al-Zawahri was of great importance to the agency. After the US invasion of Afghanistan, the CIA base in Khost province became home to a target group dedicated to tracking down both bin Laden and al-Zawahri. It was one of the leads the CIA had developed to track down al-Zawahri, which proved disastrous for the agency’s agents at that base, Camp Chapman.
CIA agents recruited Humam Khalil Abu Mulal al-Balawi, a Jordanian doctor and propagandist for al-Qaida, whom they hoped would lead them to al-Zawahri. He gave US officials information about al-Zawahri’s health and convinced them that his intelligence was genuine. But he was in fact a double agent and on December 30, 2009, he appeared at Camp Chapman wearing a suicide vest. When it exploded, seven officers were killed.
For many, the Khost attack intensified efforts to find al-Zawahri. “To honor their legacy, continue with the mission,” said Mr. Hoffman.
In 2012 and 2013, the CIA targeted the Pakistani region of North Waziristan. CIA analysts were convinced they had found the small village where al-Zawahri was hiding. But intelligence agencies were unable to locate his home in the city of about a dozen connections, making a raid or drone strike impossible.
Still, the US hunt forced al-Zawahri to remain in Pakistan’s tribal areas, potentially limiting the effectiveness of his leadership within Al Qaeda.
“Every time something involving bin Laden or Zawahri reached the information channels, everyone stopped to help,” said Lisa Maddox, a former CIA analyst. “It was the CIA’s promise to the public: to bring them to justice.”
On April 1, top intelligence officials briefed national security officials at the White House about the safe house and how they had been tracking al-Zawahri. After the meeting, the CIA and other intelligence agencies worked to learn more about what they called al-Zawahri’s life pattern.
An important insight was that he was never seen out of the house and seemed to get fresh air only by standing on an upstairs balcony. He stayed on the balcony for a long time, which gave the CIA a good chance to target him.
Al-Zawahri continued to work at the hiding place, producing videos to be distributed to the Qaeda network.
A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive decisions leading up to the strike, said the information presented to the White House had been repeatedly vetted, including by a team of independent analysts charged with identifying everyone who stayed in the safe house.
While options for an attack were developed, intelligence officials investigated what kind of missile could be fired at al-Zawahri without causing major damage to the safehouse or the neighborhood around it. They eventually decided on a form of Hellfire missile designed to kill one person.
William J. Burns, the CIA director and other intelligence officials briefed President Biden on the model of the hiding address on July 1, the senior official said.
At that meeting, Mr. Biden asked about the possibility of collateral damage, and urged Mr. Burns to walk him through the steps of how agents found al-Zawahri and confirmed his information, and their plans to kill him.
Biden ordered a series of analyzes to try to predict the impact of the attack on the Taliban, the region and U.S. efforts to relocate Afghans to the United States, the senior official said. The president also asked about the potential risks to Mark R. Frerichs, an American hostage being held by the Haqqanis.
In June and July, officials met several times in the Situation Chamber to discuss the intelligence and examine the possible consequences.
According to the CIA’s plans, it was to use its own drones. Because it used its own resources, few Pentagon officials were involved in planning for the strike, and many senior military officials only learned about it shortly before the White House announcement, one official said.
On July 25, Mr. Biden, pleased with the plan, authorized the CIA to carry out the airstrike whenever the opportunity arose. Sunday morning in Kabul, it did. A drone flown by the CIA found al-Zawahri on his balcony. The agency’s agents fired the missile, ending a hunt for more than two decades.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Adam Goldman and Michael Crowley reporting contributed.