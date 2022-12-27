How the Baltic Sea became the ideal setting for a war mystery

After the blasts, Poland and Ukraine openly blamed Russia, but provided no evidence. In an interview, Daniel Stenling, Sweden’s top counterintelligence officer, declined to speculate on a perpetrator. But he placed the Nord Stream attack squarely in the context of increasingly brazen Russian espionage. “In the grand context of the war in Ukraine that is going on, it is very interesting and very serious,” he said of the explosions, repeatedly highlighting the growing threat of Russian espionage and cyber attacks. “We’ve been seeing more acts from Russia for a long time,” he said. Russia, for its part, has blamed Britain, also without proof.

Russia has a history of using energy to exert influence and has an interest in breaking alliances within Europe. But the theory that Russia carried out the blasts, often repeated by Western officials, has only gotten more complicated. In recent weeks, Nord Stream AG, which is majority-owned by a Kremlin-controlled company, has begun calculating the cost of repairing the pipe and restoring gas flow, according to a person in the know of the work and spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about it publicly. A repair estimate starts at about $500 million, the person said. Consultants for Russia are also studying how long the damaged pipes can withstand exposure to salt water. The investigations raise the question of why, if Russia bombed its own pipelines, it would begin the expensive work of repairing them. A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of construction of the Nord Stream pipeline in Portovaya Bay, about 170 km northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia on April 9, 2010. Credit:AP But like any good mystery story, the Sabotage has layers of intrigue and multiplayer with a gradation of motive and skill. Even the Swedish government’s decision to keep the details of its investigation secret from Western allies has led to whispered speculation that investigators may have solved the case and are staying strategically quiet. Not so, said Stenling. “We have no concrete evidence,” he said. “But hopefully we can work it out.”

As for his administration’s choice to keep its cards closed, Stenling said: “The whole investigation is unusual.” Nord Stream includes two projects, each a pair of concrete-encased steel pipes nearly four feet in diameter and more than 700 miles in length. A painting on a container in Lubmin, Germany, shows the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Credit:AP The first pair, Nord Stream I, came online in 2011. Germany wanted cheap, reliable gas and Russia wanted to reduce its dependence on gas pipelines through Ukraine, a country with which it had a contentious relationship long before this year’s invasion. Just about everyone in Europe, along with the United States, objected. One senior Polish official even compared the pipeline agreement to the pre-World War II pact between Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin that divided Poland into pieces.

Sweden objected to part of the project planned near the coastline, arguing that it would allow for Russian surveillance. Loading But the main argument was that Nord Stream would make Europe too dependent on Russian gas, giving Moscow leverage over the European Union with its ability to lock supplies. Shortly after Nord Stream I went online, the Kremlin began pushing for a new set of pipes. This second pipeline, known as Nord Stream II, has been even more contentious, with most of the European Union and the United States – under both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump – opposing it. Construction was completed in September 2021, and as Russian soldiers gathered at the border with Ukraine, Ukrainian officials saw the pipeline as a security threat. If Russian gas suppliers continued to bypass Ukraine, the argument went, the Kremlin would have no reason not to bomb Ukrainian infrastructure.

Last year, Ukrainian energy regulators sent a 13-page letter to Poland as part of a coordinated effort to prevent the new pipeline from coming online. Nord Stream II “will have a negative impact on Ukraine’s national security,” reads the letter, which was received by The New York Times. The letter also warned of economic fallout for Ukraine, as Russian companies continue to pay to send gas through Ukrainian pipelines. Loading Even after Russia invaded, a Ukrainian government document was obtained by the Time shows that Ukraine is expected to continue charging state-owned Russian companies, including Gazprom and Rosneft, for the transportation of gas in the first half of 2022. Under the contract, Ukraine receives an average of $1 billion a year in transit fees. So the pipelines had no shortage of opponents. But sabotaging an important part of the energy infrastructure could be considered an act of war. Its implementation by any member of the European Union or NATO would have significant consequences and erode confidence in two of the major Western partnerships. And while an attack on the pipeline may have made financial sense for Ukraine, especially in wartime, it is unclear whether it is capable of such a feat. Ukraine has no Baltic port and the only known submarine was captured by Russia in 2014.

Many European governments and experts see Moscow as the most likely saboteur. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has historically used gas as political leverage and there is evidence that he viewed Europe as vulnerable. At a Gazprom meeting, an executive rejected the idea that Europa could leave Nord Stream II closed. “Wait for one cold winter and they’ll be begging for our gas,” an official told colleagues at a meeting with Russian policymakers and businessmen last year, according to one participant. The participant spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the meeting. But Germany blocked the launch of Nord Stream II. When European countries stockpiled natural gas this year, the Kremlin’s behavior changed. Russia took Nord Stream I offline at the end of August, blaming it on mechanical problems. In early September, the Kremlin said the pipeline would be shut down indefinitely. The explosions came a few weeks later, on September 26. They cut both strands of Nord Stream I and one of the Nord Stream II pipelines. The explosion does not benefit Russia neatly. It must continue to pay transit fees to Ukraine, it cannot easily use the promise of cheap gas to split Germany off from its European allies, and it faces hefty repair costs.

But the sabotage does anything but guarantee that gas prices will be uncomfortably high for Europeans until spring. And it creates an incentive for EU countries to push Ukraine to negotiate a speedy end as the war threatens land pipelines that bring gas west. The fact that one of the Nord Stream II pipelines remains intact also means that in an energy crisis, Germany could change course and keep that pipeline pumping gas. Sabotaging Nord Stream also creates uncertainty about what other infrastructure could be attacked. In addition to damaging the pipeline, the explosion came dangerously close to damaging a cable that carried electricity from Sweden to Poland. “You’re sending a signal,” says Martin Kragh, deputy director of the Stockholm Center for Eastern European Studies at the nonprofit Swedish Institute of International Affairs. “It signals ‘We can do this, and we can do this elsewhere.'” The fact that the pipeline was not carrying gas at the time of the explosions has added to that speculation. “We are less sure that the primary target here was functional damage, because the Nord Stream gas pipeline was not operational at the time,” said Kjell Engelbrekt, who teaches political science at Sweden’s Defense University. (The lack of gas at the time of the explosion also casts serious doubt on the theory that a bomb was sent down the pipeline using an inspection device known as a PIG, or pipeline inspection gauge. “Nonsense,” said Stephan Harmsen , who designed the PIG for Nord Stream I. Those devices need a gas stream to operate, he said.)