How Teen Titans: Robin Came to Feature Two Boy Wonders

“In my original pitch, Damian Wayne was the Robin,” she says. “And when Gabriel and I got to know each other, he said, ‘You know, I’m just really sad because I really loved Dick.’ I thought, ‘Well, I really like Damian.’ And Damian is so my speed.”

While she was working on the latest book in the series, Garcia came up with a plan.

“In collaboration with my two editors, Courtney Jordan and Kristy Quinn, I did a little bit of secret reworking of the Robin book and I figured out a way to have both Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne. So Damien is introduced in Beast Boy Loves Raven halfway through, and then into the big moment Robin– due out in 2023 – is that Dick will be on the page in a BIG WAY!”

Garcia tells us that Teen Titans: Robin is actually the story of two brothers, with both Damian and Dick trying to work their way through the confusing relationship their father gave them.

“Damian doesn’t know Bruce and is dropped off at the door by his mother, and Bruce already has such an adopted pseudo-adopted son,” she says. “So as a kid who never knew his father, Damian feels very replaced, you know, ‘My father didn’t want me.’ But that’s not really true, because as we know from canon, Bruce knew nothing about him. But as a 16-year-old, it doesn’t feel like that when you meet his new son.”

While Damian struggles to come to terms with his new sibling, Dick is much more enthusiastic, something that causes a rift between the couple. “Dick is excited to have a brother and wants to meet Damian! But Damian wants nothing to do with Dick. He doesn’t want to know him. He doesn’t want to know Bruce. He wants out. And he kind of gets absorbed into our new Titans group, where they become his found family. And when Dick goes looking for his brother, we get to know him too.”