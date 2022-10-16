How sustainable is your wardrobe? Jessica Carroll challenges fashion's eco credentials

<!–

This week, Jessica Carroll asks the question: How sustainable are Ebay’s Saint Laurent boots?

What is the story?

Launched in April this year, Ebay Imperfects sells items with minor defects at deeply discounted prices – think up to 60 percent off. Brands in the marketplace range from high street favorites such as Hush and White Stuff to designer names including Prada and Versace.

What is the goal?

In short, to prevent near-perfect items that do not meet manufacturers’ strict quality standards or are former showpieces from ending up in the landfill. Typical faults include a missing button, wear marks, loose threads or even missing packaging.

Why should I buy?

These Saint Laurent boots would have originally sold for £1,000, but on Ebay Imperfects they’re a massive £745 off. While they are still a piece of jewelry, they are a good investment purchase for those who want a quality piece for a while – and only need a box.

Why shouldn’t I buy?

An Imperfects purchase is great for diverting clothes from landfills or incinerators (in 2018 it emerged that Burberry had incinerated £28.6m of unwanted material rather than risk it being sold cheaply and devaluing the brand). It is also a more sustainable way to shop. We can’t think of a single negative.

Judgment

Not only does Imperfects help reduce fashion waste, but it makes designer buys more accessible. It only lost half a point on its final score because Ebay promises descriptions of any defects, but this is not always the case – the level of detail varies from piece to piece. However, there is a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the condition of your purchase.

