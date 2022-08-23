How Stress and Anxiety Causes Erectile Dysfunction

Mental Health has become a subject of greater focus in our world today. People suffering from mental health issues are less stigmatised than 20 years ago. Accepting mental health issues as genuine problems have helped medical science better understand how the human brain can be a potential reason for many issues we face every day. Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is one such health issue that could be rooted in a possible mental health problem. ED occurs when a man cannot get an erection. This could either be a complete absence of an erection or an erection that does not last long enough to engage in intercourse.

We know erections involve blood flowing into the penis in response to signals from the brain. But stress can interrupt signals between the brain and body. You may be psychologically aroused and attracted to your partner, but your brain may not work optimally due to everyday stress and anxiety, thus leading to erectile issues.

Most men experience difficulties getting an erection from time to time. However, if the issue is ongoing, it may be a warning sign that something more serious is wrong with your health. Medical conditions that can contribute to ED include:

Obesity

Heart disease

Diabetes

Low testosterone

High cholesterol

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

If you think you suffer from severe and persistent ED, it is best to see professional advice from a physician. They will be the best source of information and can even prescribe you medication such as generic viagra or generic sildenafil.

Anxiety and ED

As mentioned previously, achieving an erection involves a direct connection with the brain. If the relevant signals to the brain are interrupted or inhibited, such as through stress and anxiety, it can lead to ED. Our psyche becomes too preoccupied with basic survival as a result, and this leaves little room for good sexual function. We now also know that depression, anxiety, stress and low self-esteem can cause chemical changes in the brain. All this can lead to a distracted mind incapable of sending signals to the penis to achieve an erection.

Types of Anxiety

Many things in life can contribute to stress and anxiety, such as job loss, illness, financial issues, and conflicts in relationships. Men with chronic stress or undergoing physical or psychological trauma may also be at risk for developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), increasing their risk for ED exponentially.

The major sources of anxiety can be categorised into three types:

1- Psychological stress

Younger men usually experience this type of stress. Psychological stressors can include performance anxiety, self-esteem issues, or sexual trauma.

2- Professional stress

This often contributes to ED in middle-aged men. Middle-aged men are most likely to be at the peak of their professional careers, which is often very competitive and stressful.

3- Life events

Major life events, such as changes in health, dismissal from a job, financial troubles, or relationship problems, can contribute to ED at any age.

Unfortunately, the connection between anxiety and ED can create a vicious cycle – too much anxiety leads to ED, which causes more anxiety and so on. This anxiety is rooted in the fear that one might be letting his partner down. The pressure of performing in the bedroom and the inability to do so can increase anxiety levels and subsequently ED.

Battling Anxiety

You should always consult a medical practitioner before attempting any treatment plans or therapy. A physician will conduct a complete diagnosis of your health and decide if physical issues can be ruled out as causes of ED. Discussing the exact nature of ED and how it is caused can also help your anxiety. Usually, a lack of knowledge about a subject tends to cause unnecessary fear and anxiety. Addressing any gap in your information can help you move on to the next step, treating any emotional issues.

The good news is that if your ED is caused mainly by anxiety, you can take multiple steps to treat it.

Therapy

Generally, any treatment for psychological issues involves some form of therapy. Even if medications could fix your issues, referring to a licensed therapist is recommended. Therapy helps you eliminate automatic negative thoughts, which can significantly improve your quality of life.

There are multiple types of therapy you can seek depending on what works best for you as an individual.

1- Talk Therapy

As part of this therapy, you will work with a therapist to identify and address major stress or anxiety factors so you can manage them.

2- Psychodynamic therapy

This form of therapy usually involves addressing a subconscious conflict to help find the root cause of your ED.

3- Sex therapy

Sex therapy focuses on sensational pleasure rather than arousal and sexual activity. It aims to reduce stress by building a more secure and reliable sex life.

It is essential to remember that alleviating psychologically induced erectile dysfunction or performance anxiety is a process, not a quick fix. You should be prepared to put in the work and be patient. What helps with this process is if both you and your partner are involved.

Therapy can help you learn different, healthy stress-reduction techniques and focus on any relationship problems that might be hurting your sex life. This is now simpler than ever, thanks to the development of telemedicine and digital therapy.

However, if you find that your ED is not improving, there is always the option of medication.

Medications

Advances in medicines have made drugs like cheap viagra and cheap sildenafil ever so easy to get. However, the recommendation is to seek the input of a health professional before you buy generic viagra. This is to determine the suitable medication options in your case. Only a doctor can find the exact cause of your ED, and if they deem it necessary, they will prescribe you the medication. These may include Tadalafil Mylan, Levitra, Cialis Generic, or Sildenafil Generic.

