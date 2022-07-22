How Steve Bannon went from Breitbart to the White House to facing jail for contempt of Congress

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was convicted Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two offenses for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the selected House of Representatives committee.

He faces up to two years in prison if convicted on October 21. Each count carries a minimum penalty of 30 days in prison, as well as a $100 to $100,000 fine.

The verdict of the jury of eight men and four women, after less than three hours of deliberation, marked the first successful prosecution for contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found G. Gordon Liddy, a conspirator in the Watergate scandal that killed President Richard Nixon’s resignation, guilty.

His conviction closes a chapter on a stunning rise and fall for a man who came seemingly out of nowhere to lead Donald Trump to the presidency.

The famed flamethrower was Trump’s campaign manager in the final stages of the 2016 election, having risen from his role at Breitbart to one of the most influential right-wing voices.

Bannon joined Trump in the White House, but got into a spectacular fight with him and turned against Trump and in particular his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Steve Bannon, pictured with Trump in the White House in January 2017, was convicted Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Bannon walks out of court in New York on August 20 after his arrest

He was forced to leave and roamed Europe to start a right-wing political movement across the continent, before returning to the US, where he was arrested in August for allegedly trying to defraud Trump supporters who donated to a crowdfunded effort to build the US. The border wall of Mexico.

The former investment banker was arrested on August 20, 2020 on a $28 million yacht owned by a fugitive Chinese billionaire.

Bannon was the campaign CEO for the last 88 days after the impeachment of Paul Manafort – who himself became a convicted felon.

He was pardoned by Trump on the eve of the president’s departure from the White House as a remarkable reward for loyally insisting that the election was stolen.

The Virginia-born strategist, who worked with Kellyanne Conway as a campaign manager, encouraged Trump to go after his main opponents, clash with Republican Party elites and launch tirades against China and global trade.

Bannon was seen as a driving force behind efforts to make a populist appeal to “forgotten” Americans.

He had informally advised Trump before jumping aboard the conservative Breitbart website, which was backed by billionaire Rebekah Mercer.

He became Trump’s Chief Strategist at the White House, with an office in the West Wing close to the Oval Office.

Bannon clashed with many within the White House – most notably Jared Kushner (right)

Bannon dismissed Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, as ‘globalists’ and openly mocked them

Bannon had the ear of the president for a while, but made the fatal mistake of clashing with the other center of power: Kushner and Ivanka Trump, whom Bannon mockingly referred to as Javanka.

During the chaotic early days of the Trump administration, he fought internal battles and sometimes forged unexpected partnerships with Trump’s first chief of staff, Reince Preibus.

But after it was revealed that he had collaborated with Michael Wolff in his scathing Trump removal, Fire and Fury, the president fired him in August 2017.

Not only had Bannon agreed to interviews on the record, he also targeted family members of Trump, including Donald Trump Jr.

He called the infamous 2016 Trump Tower rally on dirt on Hillary Clinton attended by Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Kushner “treacherous” and “unpatriotic.”

He predicted from authorities: ‘They are going to Don Jr. crack like an egg.’

Wolff reported in 2018 that Bannon told investigators, “Even if you didn’t think this was insidious, or unpatriotic, or bad, and I think it all is, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Bannon, pictured in the White House in January 2017, made many enemies within the team

Trump characteristically distanced himself from Bannon after throwing him overboard.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” Trump said at the time.

“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he also lost his mind.”

After he was in the White House, Bannon was subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators who were investigating Trump campaign contacts with Russians.

He reportedly met with them for 20 hours, spoke several times, and his assessments are reflected in the Mueller report.

According to White House financial disclosures in 2017, the former Goldman Sachs banker is worth an estimated $48 million.

He lost his lucrative support from Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah after the publication of Fire and Fury. He also lost his job at Breitbart, which prompted him to seek new horizons.

From his base in an 800-year-old monastery outside Rome, Bannon traveled to Paris and told the far-right Front National that “history is on our side and will bring us victory.”

Steve Bannon, the chief strategist for former US President Donald Trump, speaks during his departure after he was found guilty at his trial on charges of contempt of Congress for his refusal to cooperate with the US House Select Committee that overturned the 6 January investigates

Italy was unimpressed and last year Italy’s Ministry of Culture, which owns the mountaintop monastery, withdrew a 19-year lease for breach of contractual obligations.

That ruling was overturned in May, allowing work on the Dignitatis Humanae Institute think tank to continue.

More recently, Bannon has retained some of his power as an influential Trump global voice, appearing regularly on television and running a podcast that features Trump associates. There are ongoing reports of regular contact between the two men, but no personal encounters are known.

Trump — who feuded spectacularly with the former Breitbart editor and dismissed him as washed-up ‘Sloppy Steve’ in August 2017 — tried to distance himself from Bannon, saying, “I haven’t been with him for a long time period. ‘

Bannon was the eighth closest Trump associate to be arrested or convicted of a felony, a list that includes former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Bannon helped make confrontation with China a centerpiece of Trump’s 2016 campaign, a stance the president has continued throughout his tenure.

Another key premise of that election was to build a wall on the southern border that Trump said Mexico — not the U.S. government — would pay for.

Bannon began planning to create a new American political party that he wanted to call the “National Union Party” – the temporary name Abraham Lincoln and the Republican Party had adopted in 1864 to attract war Democrats and Unionists – in assuming he’s disaffected populists on both ends of the political spectrum and making his own run at the White House.