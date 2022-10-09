How to stay in Villa Surin in Cattai which featured on Luxe Listings Sydney with Delta Goodrem

Advertising

Travelers can now rent a lavish, celebrity-loved multi-million dollar mansion tucked away in the Australian bush for $6,000 a night.

Villa Surin at Sweven Estate featured in the latest episode of the popular reality TV show Luxe Listings Sydney, where estate agent Gavin Rubinstein helped Australian singer Delta Goodrem find a ‘peaceful’ location surrounded by nature to record a new album.

Located in the outer Sydney suburb of Cattai, 60km northwest of the CBD, the sprawling property has hosted big names such as Rita Ora and features a tree house, infinity pool, sweeping scenic views and a luxurious master bathroom.

In the third episode of Luxe Listings’ latest season, Gavin said he thought Villa Surin would be the perfect place for Delta to record her next album, as she wanted a space in nature with peaceful, earthy qualities and character to be creative in.

The singer was impressed when she entered the spectacular home through its huge timber doorway to the glass-walled museum-like foyer that looked out over a stone-strewn water feature.

Its stark wooden ceilings and columns combined with slate floors create the ‘earthy’ feel that Delta said she was looking for.

A huge stone fireplace makes a statement, reaching all the way up to the high vaulted ceilings and sitting between a cozy lounge and dining area that opens up to a decked patio that has stunning views of the surrounding treetops

Outside, there are several places to relax or soak up the sun, one of which has an infinity pool that looks like something from the exclusive resort

A huge stone fireplace makes a statement, stretching all the way up to the high vaulted ceilings and sitting between a cozy lounge and dining area that opens up to a decked terrace that has stunning views of the surrounding treetops.

The opulent master bedroom is of palatial proportions and has an adjoining bathroom with a freestanding bathtub to soak in while enjoying the breathtaking scenery.

Outside, there are several places to lounge or relax in the sun, one of which has an infinity pool that looks like something from an upscale resort.

Beyond the main villa, down a cobbled path and over a wooden bridge is a secluded cozy tree house, perched among the towering rubber trees and showcasing the surrounding landscape through floor-to-ceiling windows

According to Luxe Listings, Villa Surin is worth between $25million-$35million and was built by renowned architect Timothy Moon as a romantic retreat built in the nearby Hawkesbury River

Beyond the main villa, down a cobblestone path and over a wooden bridge is a secluded cozy log cabin perched among the towering gum trees and showcasing the surrounding landscape through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Other features include a private balcony with an outdoor shower, a guest house, separate rustic-chic dining room perfect for hosting dinner parties, a home studio and a huge outdoor fireplace.

According to Luxe Listings, Villa Surin is worth between $25million-$35million and was built by renowned architect Timothy Moon as a romantic retreat built in the nearby Hawkesbury River.

Up to 11 guests can rent the massive 141-acre property with one main house and a guest villa out on AirBnb for as much as $5,900 per night.